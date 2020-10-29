SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS, RESEARCH METHODOLOGY AND TOP PLAYER VERB SURGICAL INC., AURIS HEALTH, INC., VIRTUAL INCISION CORPORATION, RESTORATION ROBOTICS, INC

The Surgical Robots Market report presents key statistics on the market status of regional manufacturers and proves to be an important source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The major topics have been covered in this market report and include market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology. This market research report gives answers to many of the critical business questions and challenges. The Europe Surgical Robots Market report provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the forecast period.

Europe surgical robots market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Europe Surgical Robots Market By Product Type (Instruments, Robotic Systems, Accessories and Services), Brands (DA Vinci Surgical System, CyberKnife, Renaissance, Artas, ROSA, Others), Application (General Surgery, Urological, Gynaecological, Gastrointestinal, Radical Prostatectomy, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Radiotherapy, Others), Country (Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Switzerland, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

The first documented use of a robot-assisted surgery occurred in 1985, when the PUMA 560 robotic surgical arm which was used in very delicate neurosurgical biopsy and non-laparoscopic surgery. This surgery has led to the first laparoscopic procedure involving a robotic system a cholecystectomy in 1987. 1990 is marked as the year when AESOP system, the first system got the approval by the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for its endoscopic procedure. In 2000, the Da Vinci surgical system became the first robotic surgery system approved by FDA for general laparoscopic surgery.

The future of robots-assisted surgery is nearly as promising as the humans are inventing the better ways of accomplishing the delicate medical procedures. The rising ageing population, rising case of acute and chronic diseases and better benefits to patients and surgeons are the main drivers for global surgical robots market.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Surgical Robots Market

Some of the major players operating in the Europe surgical robots market are

Intuitive Surgical, Accuray Incorporated, Stryker, MEDTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, THINK Surgical, Inc., TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Verb Surgical Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Virtual Incision Corporation, Restoration Robotics, Inc. and others.

Product Launch

In March 2019, Smith & Nephew, a global medical technology company announced the product launch of Navio Surgical System and its investment which would help in establishing its multi-asset robotic and digital surgery and ecosystem. The NAVIO 7.0 is designed for improving the surgeon’s experience through expanded surgical preferences, streamlined workflow and a new intuitive interface which would reduce the surgery time as compared to the previous version. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

In January 2019, Medtronic has revealed about their new product launch in the robotic-assisted spine surgery segment i.e. U.S. commercial launch of Mazor X Stealth(TM) edition. The Mazor X Stealth Edition will offer a fully-integrated procedural solution that can be used in surgical planning, workflow, execution and confirmation.

Segmentation: Europe Surgical Robots Market

Europe surgical robots market is segmented into three notable segments which are product type, brands and application.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments, accessories and services. Instruments are growing at the highest CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of brands, the market is segmented into Da Vinci surgical system, Renaissance, Cyberknife, Artas, ROSA and others. Da Vinci surgical system is growing at the highest CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into general surgery, urological, gynaecological, gastrointestinal, radiotherapy, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, colorectal surgery and others. General surgery is growing at the highest CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

