Surgical Site Infection Control Market 2020-2026 Trends, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast || Leading Players – Prescient Surgical; AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC.; PAUL HARTMANN AG; Medtronic; bioMérieux SA

This winning Surgical Site Infection Control Market document encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.07 billion to an estimated value of USD 6.47 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the development and advancements of technologies resulting in innovative product offerings.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the surgical site infection control market are 3M; BD; STERIS plc; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Covalon Technologies Ltd.; SSIP, LLC; Stryker; Mölnlycke Health Care AB; Prescient Surgical; AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC.; PAUL HARTMANN AG; Medtronic; bioMérieux SA; LAC-MAC LIMITED; Getinge AB; Belimed; ANSELL LTD.; Pacon Manufacturing and KCWW.

Market Definition: Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market

Surgical site infections are caused when harmful bacteria or infection enters the incision or wound where the surgery is being carried out. These infections can be prevented with the usage of certain specifically designed medical devices, accessories and guidelines that have undergone sterilization and cleansing. This prevention includes a number of processes and guidelines helping in avoidance of any life-threatening unfortunate events.

Segmentation: Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market

Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market : By Type of Infection

Deep Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

Organ or Space Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

Superficial Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market : By Procedure

Cesarean Section

Gastric Bypass

Cataract Surgery

Dental Restoration

Others

Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market : By Product

Surgical Scrubs

Surgical Irrigation

Hair Clippers

Skin Preparation Solution

Surgical Gloves

Medical Nonwovens

Surgical Drapes

Manual Reprocessors Solution

Disinfectants

Others

Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market : By End-User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market Drivers

Growth in the number of surgical procedures caused due to the rise in geriatric population globally; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing awareness and concerns regarding hospital-acquired infections and surgical site infections amid growing prevalence for the same is expected to drive the growth of the market

Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market Restraints

Lack of awareness and information regarding the methods and prevention control processes available for surgical site infection control is restraining the growth of the market

Increasing cases of patients being treated at the outpatient clinics instead of undergoing surgeries is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market:

In December 2017, Prescient Surgical announced that they had received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for the commercialization of their medical device developed to prevent surgical site infections during abdominal surgeries. The device named as “CleanCision Wound Retraction and Protection System” which helps in continuous cleansing of bacteria during the course of the entire surgery

In March 2017, Mölnlycke Health Care AB announced the launch of various surgical site infection control & prevention solutions. They expanded their product offerings by introducing “Mepilex Border Post-Op” dressings, “Biogel PI Micro Indicator Underglove” & “Biogel PI Micro Overglove” and “HIBICLENS”



