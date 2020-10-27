Surgical Stapler Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2025

Surgical stapler market share will witness significant growth due to the rise in the number of surgical procedures worldwide. Technological advancements have enabled the development of useful, efficient and accurate powered surgical staplers. People are more inclined towards least invasive surgeries, which will augment the demand for improved surgical instruments in the future.

Disposable surgical staplers are used to reduce bleeding and infections. The market for these staplers is pegged to record a growth rate of 7.3% over the next few years. Owing to a consistent occurrence of complicated surgical procedures requiring the use of sterile surgical instruments there is an increased consumption of disposable staplers.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1903

The endoscopic surgical stapler segment is projected to reach a CAGR of 7.5% in the coming years. The growth can be attributed to surging demand for endoscopic procedures resulting in higher adoption of the products. Another driving factor is the preference for cardiac procedures at hospitals as compared to ASCs or clinics.

Powered surgical staplers registered a significant market share with an annual valuation of USD 2,749.2 million in 2017, considering a fueling demand for battery-operated medical equipment. There are expanding R&D activities along with considerable technological developments to produce safe and effective surgical staplers with reduced risks of post-operative complications.

The demand and production for the surgical stapler market across India is likely to garner a growth rate of 10.2% through 2025. This can be credited to a massive geriatric population and healthcare infrastructure developments across the nation, suggesting the increased adoption of the medical devices.

Major manufacturers and suppliers of surgical stapler market include Frankenman International, Integra Life Sciences, Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon Inc. and Medtronic PLC, among several others. Most of these players are involved in consistent R&D activities, product development and inorganic expansion to boost product portfolio.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1903

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Surgical Stapler Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Linear Staplers

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3. Circular Staplers

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.4. Skin Staplers

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.5. Endoscopic Staplers

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 5. Surgical Stapler Market, By Technology

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Powered

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.3. Manual

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6. Surgical Stapler Market, By Usability

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Reusable

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

6.3. Disposable

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/surgical-staplers-market