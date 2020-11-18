Surgical Staplers Market 2020 by industry trends, statistics, key companies growth and regional forecast

Surgical Staplers Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Surgical staplers market share will witness significant growth due to the rise in the number of surgical procedures worldwide. Technological advancements have enabled the development of useful, efficient and accurate powered surgical staplers. People are more inclined towards least invasive surgeries, which will augment the demand for improved surgical instruments in the future.

Major advancement in technology has helped manufacturers produce effective and safe surgical staplers. Manufacturers are producing products that have new functions and new abilities, which when combined, have helped raise the effectiveness and advancements of the wound closure procedures. There has been a veritable explosion in the demand for surgical staplers over traditional sutures in the emerging nations of Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1903

Increasing number of operations and surgical procedures in developing nations will drive surgical staplers market trends over the forecast timeframe. Surgical staplers have reportedly been very useful in terms of accuracy in the closure of the wound, reduction in the inflammation close to the wound, quick placement and minimum tissue interaction. Growing adoption of staplers has enhanced both the efficiency and efficacy of surgeries which were earlier difficult to conduct on account of limited access to traditional methods.

Steady rise in the demand for least invasive surgeries, like endoscopic procedures, will lead to a gradual increase in the demand for endoscopic staplers, boosting the growth of the segment. Endoscopic surgical staplers industry size is expected to register a notable 7.5% CAGR between 2019-2025. With a current rise in the R&D activities combined with the evolving technology, surgical staplers have been safer and more efficient with a minimum risk of complications after the operations.

Powered surgical staplers segment had held a significant market share in 2017, reaching a valuation of USD 2.75 billion. Further use of staplers to reduce infections and bleeding will fuel the growth of the segment. Disposable surgical stapler market share is set to experience gains of around 7.3% CAGR over the years, on account of an increase in the number of complicated surgical procedures that require sterile surgical instruments.

An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease has led to a rise in cardiac surgeries. Surgical staplers industry share from the cardiac surgery segment had recorded revenues up to USD 908 million in 2017, due to a boost in the deployment of the products in cardiac surgeries. There is a strong presence of insurance coverage and favorable reimbursement policies. There is an increasing number of surgical procedures across the healthcare institutions in the United States.

U.S. surgical stapler market share had surpassed USD 1.60 billion in 2017. Emerging nations like India have been witnessing an increase in geriatric population, improved healthcare infrastructure and chronical surgical procedures which will steadily result in the rise in the demand for the product in the Asia Pacific region. India surgical staplers industry size will observe a CAGR of nearly 10.2% by 2025.

Major manufacturers and suppliers of surgical staplers include Frankenman International, Integra Life Sciences, Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon Inc. and Medtronic PLC, among several others. Most of these players are involved in consistent R&D activities, product development and inorganic expansion to boost product portfolio.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/surgical-staplers-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Surgical Stapler Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Linear Staplers

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3. Circular Staplers

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.4. Skin Staplers

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.5. Endoscopic Staplers

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 5. Surgical Stapler Market, By Technology

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Powered

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.3. Manual

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025