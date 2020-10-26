Surrogacy Market – Industry Outlook, Market Dynamics and Forecast 2020-2025

Global surrogacy market has emerged as one of the most remunerative verticals in recent years. Going forward, the industry is set to observe significant growth through 2025. A surge in the number of people suffering from infertility issues is likely to be a major factor pushing the market growth in the forthcoming years. Factors like stress, steroid usage, hormonal changes, and others would positively outline market growth as they actively contribute to infertility issues.

The increasing number of infertility cases and heavy adoption of in-vitro fertilization services is driving the demand for the in-vitro fertilization segment. The segment accounted for more than 60% share in 2018. In addition, the increasing tendency of women freezing eggs to give birth to a child in later stages would augment the segment share in the coming years.

As a byproduct of rising infertility problems, growing awareness among people about infertility treatment coupled with increasing number of fertility clinics would majorly drive the surrogacy market demand in the future. Meanwhile, various technological advancements in the field of assisted reproductive technologies would add up to industry development.

With reference to the service provider segment, fertility clinics are anticipated to observe heavy growth trends in the coming years. The segment is projected to reach up to $17.7 billion through 2025. Mounting awareness regarding infertility treatments available and the surging number of fertility specialists and centers would majorly outline the segment growth.

With respect to the surrogacy type segment, gestational surrogacy is projected to observe heavy profits in the coming years. The segment also dominated the market share in 2018. It is projected to grow by more than 24.8% through the forecast timespan.

Increasing technological advancements in the field is a major factor pushing the segment growth in the overall market. Heavy adoption of gestational surrogacy by professionals would critically outline the surrogacy market share in the forthcoming years.

All in all, factors such as growing infertility issues, and increasing preference of gestational surrogacy among others are overtly indicative of massive opportunities for surrogacy market players. Some of the prominent industry players operating in the market are Bangkok IVF Center, Extraordinary Conceptions, AVA Clinic Scanfert, IVI-RMA GLOBAL, Ovation Fertility, New Hope Fertility Center, and Nova IVI Fertility (NIF) among others.

