Suspected abuse of 12-year-old girl in Ílhavo, arrested by PJ – Portugal

Aveiro Judicial Police (PJ) arrested a 34-year-old man who was “severely charged” with sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl, a family member he was living with, police said Monday.

In a statement, the PFY clarifies that the facts occurred in the town of Gafanha da Nazaré, Ílhavo parish, Aveiro district, and lasted more than a year between early 2019 and last summer.

According to PJ, the suspect forced the child into various sexual practices, taking advantage of the fact that they were family members.

The abuses were reported a few months ago, but the suspect’s whereabouts have been unknown since then.

The detainee was present at the appropriate judicial authorities for questioning and the preventive detention measure was applied.