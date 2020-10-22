Suspected ex-partner in preventive detention in Salvaterra de Magos – Portugal

The man who was suspected of shooting his ex-partner last Sunday in Muge in the municipality of Salvaterra de Magos (Santarém) was in custody, according to a statement from the Public Ministry (MP).

In a statement released by the Santarém Public Prosecutor’s Office, the MP noted that the 41-year-old man who lives in Lavradio, in the municipality of Barreiro (Setúbal), is suspected of having committed a crime of qualified murder of the woman with the until then he had been living together about three months ago.

The most severe coercive measure, preventive detention, was applied to the defendant after the first trial held in the Santarém District Criminal Court on Tuesday.

According to the MP, the 29-year-old victim also lived in the Barreiro region with a 5-year-old daughter who was born into a different relationship.

“In an attempt to resume the broken relationship, the defendant, victim and child traveled from Barreiro to Muge at the invitation of the defendant and resided in a residence in that place that belonged to the defendant’s father, under the pretext of the end to spend there. Days of the week, “reports the note.

Realizing that the ex-partner did not intend to resume the relationship, the man shot the victim four times with a pistol modified to a 6.35 mm caliber. “Two of them hit the woman in the neck area, causing him to die. Instantly.”

“The child was at the scene” after the defendant handed over the custody of family members in the Barreiro area.

“Citing the dangers of flight and the alteration and disturbance of public order and tranquility, the public ministry promoted the use of preventive detention as a measure of reasonable coercion imposed in court,” he added.

According to the MP, there are no “previous reports of misunderstandings between the accused and the victim, particularly in relation to domestic violence” in the Santarém district.

The investigation takes place in the 1st section of the Department of Investigations and Criminal Measures (DIAP) of Santarém, with the judicial police responsible for the investigation.