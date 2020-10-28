Sustainable mobility – Executive Digest

Renault plays a key role in the transition to more sustainable mobility. 10 years ago it pioneered the development and marketing of electric cars, but it was also a pioneer in working with national and regional authorities, as well as public and private bodies, to develop solutions and technologies to make ecosystems increasingly sustainable. Complete. In order for Renault to be able to make mobility more sustainable (or more efficient), it is not just a question of introducing new forms of drive such as electric or hybrid cars. This also includes the creation of globally more sustainable ecosystems, such as the increasing dominance of renewable energies.

One of the examples, and certainly one of the most interesting, is the Porto Santo Smart Fossil Free Island project, which aims to transform the Porto Santo island into an ecosystem that is completely “free” of fossil fuels. «Renault is a partner of the Madeira regional government in this project, with whom we are testing the development and implementation of new technologies, such as bidirectional charging of electric cars, intelligent charging based on the load on the electricity grid and stationary storage of electrical energy with batteries in electric cars »Explains the construction company’s official source.

This last point is also the example of the creation of a circular economy in which batteries whose storage capacity is no longer suitable for use in cars can find a new useful life as energy storage devices that can be used in private households. Office buildings and industrial plants or, as in Porto Santo, integrated into the power distribution network.

The alliance between Renault and Nissan was an absolute pioneer in the development and marketing of electric cars at a time when the prevailing climate was skeptical of this new form of mobility. The alliance made electromobility a strategic goal and expected in almost a decade which path all builders would take.

“And in the future we will put the technological advances we have made in these 10 years at the service of our customers and offer more products that are increasingly adapted to their needs and requirements. In parallel, we will be introducing new technological solutions in the short term with a range of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models in which we apply various technologies directly from the brand experience in Formula 1, ”adds the company’s official source.

success

The most successful model is of course Zoe, which is fully in line with the analysis they have done from the start on the characteristics of the models that would be implanted faster than 100% electrical models. “However, we believe that light advertising will increasingly adapt to urban distribution solutions and that this market will see very significant growth in the years to come,” an official source said.

With regard to energy efficiency in factories, Renault explains that industrial plants in the automotive sector are, by definition, large energy consumers due to their specificity and size. Renault was one of the first automakers to use solar energy in several of its plants to maximize the use of renewable energy. These types of measures, combined with the introduction of new production technologies that are more energy efficient, have reduced the ecological footprint by more than 20% over the past five years.

Those responsible have no doubts about the most important challenges in the expansion of electric mobility in Portugal. “The general public perception!” And they explain. «Compared to thermal cars, the electric car is perceived as“ expensive ”,“ with limited autonomy ”and“ difficult to refuel ”. This perception was created and actually promoted over a decade. »

Normal and expected technological development has brought the cost and autonomies of 100% electric cars closer to their combustion equivalents, but this is still not the common perception. It is necessary to keep working on it and, most importantly, to give most people the opportunity to contact an electric car. Despite popular perception, the vast majority of people have never tried an electric car, and even fewer are those who have been able to “live” with an electric car for some time.

“There is still a need to build a charging system faster that guarantees easy access for anyone who doesn’t have their own system at home or at work,” warns the contractor’s official source.

evolution

The mobility of the future will be a mix of electric, hybrid or combustion vehicles, Renault believes. «Immediately yes. The range of alternatives to internal combustion engines will not stop growing and as a result consumers will have more and more choices based on their needs and requirements. “If we believe that electric cars will become an almost inevitable reality in an extremely short period of time, then it doesn’t seem very logical to extrapolate future mobility from today’s reality. It is entirely possible, perhaps likely, that new technologies will emerge that can be installed quickly. Data is relatively safe. Taxes on polluting emissions from cars are becoming even more demanding and this will have an impact on the paradigm of individual mobility in the short and medium term.

For Renault, Portuguese consumers are also increasingly aware of the issue of electromobility and energy efficiency. “With regard to mobility issues, the answer is: yes, although it is not the most positive yet, but it will certainly continue to develop:” yes! »

In terms of news, we can highlight the Renault Morphoz and Renault Kwid. The first is a pure concept car, so no model in the Renault range will emerge directly from it. While the concept car anticipates some design solutions that Renaut will adopt in its electric models in the future. And Morphoz also shows technological solutions such as the possibility of using batteries with different energy storage capacities, which can be used at a certain point in time depending on the type of use (shorter or longer distances). The electric show car Dacia Spring is of a different nature. As a show car, it shows a preview of the lines of a future 100% electric model for the Dacia brand to be sold in 2021. Details are still reserved, but this future model will be in line with the Dacia brand philosophy and will be sold at an unbeatable price. .