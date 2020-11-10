Health

Swedish actor Sven Wollter dies |

Photo of il ilNovember 10, 2020

He was known to the German television audience primarily as a commissioner in the film adaptations of Håkan-Nesser novels. The last time he fell ill with Covid-19.

Stockholm (AP) – Swedish actor Sven Wollter died Tuesday, surrounded by his closest relatives, at the age of 86, as his daughter Stina Wollter announced that evening on Instagram.

The Gothenburg-born actor, who German crime fans mostly knew as Commissioner Van Veeteren for several film adaptations of writer Håkan Nesser’s novels, last fell ill with Covid-19 after a trip to Stockholm. On behalf of his family, his daughter thanked the hospital staff who cared for him in the intensive care unit in Luleå, northern Sweden.

Photo of il ilNovember 10, 2020
Photo of il

il

Back to top button