Swedish actor Sven Wollter dies

He was known to the German television audience primarily as a commissioner in the film adaptations of Håkan-Nesser novels. The last time he fell ill with Covid-19.

Stockholm (AP) – Swedish actor Sven Wollter died Tuesday, surrounded by his closest relatives, at the age of 86, as his daughter Stina Wollter announced that evening on Instagram.

The Gothenburg-born actor, who German crime fans mostly knew as Commissioner Van Veeteren for several film adaptations of writer Håkan Nesser’s novels, last fell ill with Covid-19 after a trip to Stockholm. On behalf of his family, his daughter thanked the hospital staff who cared for him in the intensive care unit in Luleå, northern Sweden.