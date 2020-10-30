Swedish writer Jan Myrdal is dead

Stockholm (dpa) – Swedish writer Jan Myrdal has died on Friday morning at the age of 93, as confirmed by the Jan Myrdal Society of the German news agency in Scandinavia.

According to the newspaper “Aftonbladet” he had previously been hospitalized for suspected blood poisoning.

The president of the company, Arne Andersson, met Myrdal over the weekend, he told the dpa. Intellectually, Myrdal was still up to date, but physically, his condition had worsened in recent years. In recent months, in particular, it has weakened.

Myrdal was born on July 19, 1927 in Stockholm and had his breakthrough as an author in 1963 with the book “Rapport från kinesisk by” (“Report from a Chinese village”). In this and other travel books, Myrdal has shown his experiences in the Far East. At the same time, he wrote for years as a columnist for various Swedish newspapers, and in the early 1970s he also founded the radical left-wing magazine “Folket i Bild”.

Myrdal has made a name for himself internationally as a successful leftist author who has often been offensive, for example with his views on the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, the fatwa against Salman Rushdie or the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing. He had also previously criticized the investigation into the murder of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme. In 2006, he said that the cartoons of Prophet Muhammad could not be justified on the basis of the principles of freedom of expression.

Many of Myrdal’s works have also been translated into German. Often they were personal and private, but his messages to readers were always political too. Even before his literary breakthrough, he was committed to world peace, he was also an outspoken opponent of nuclear weapons.

Both of her parents had once received a Nobel Prize: Mother Alva Myrdal with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1982, Father Gunnar Myrdal eight years earlier with the Economics Prize. In the 1980s Jan Myrdal published three sensitive, honest and enlightening books on his troubled childhood and youth in the shadow of this Nobel Prize-winning couple, for which there was much critical praise.

Few people were as aware of their own mortality as Myrdal, wrote the former president of the Myrdal Society, Cecilia Cervin, in an obituary. This awareness has not paralyzed him, it has only stimulated his enormous work ethic. Even as a teenager, he knew he should write.

He wasn’t looking for literary fame, but rather political impact to work for a better society and a better world, Cervin said. “And he knew that time was running out – just a human life that was rapidly disappearing.” This awareness prompted Myrdal to read, speak and write. “It leaves behind a rare and complete authorship, one of the greatest Swedish literaries, which is not only large, but above all qualitatively”.