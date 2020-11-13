Swimwear under the hammer: Ursula Andress or Liz Taylor?

In an iconic scene from the Bond film, Ursula Andress walked into “007 Dr. No” in a white beach bikini. It was 58 years ago. Now the tight two-piece was up for auction in the United States, but nobody wanted it.

Los Angeles / Bad Rappenau (dpa) – After the spectacular auction of the famous bikini from the James Bond film “007, Dr. No” said the owner of the BikiniArtMuseum in Bad Rappenau, Baden-Württemberg, because he gave up on an offer .

“We were told: never as the first bidder!”, Said the Regensburg businessman Ruscheinsky on Friday morning after the auction, at which the white two-piece found no buyer. No other bidder had wanted the piece of cloth for at least $ 300,000.

The businessman had attended the auction in Los Angeles online and announced in advance that he wanted to bid on the expensive bikini. It’s easy to imagine that the coveted two-piece will be beaten on another occasion at a lower price. For the BikiniArtMuseum, however, Ruscheinsky purchased a swimsuit that Liz Taylor wore in 1957 for $ 4,000.