System on Module Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

Fueled by rapid technological advancements in embedded systems and growing demand for compact, power-efficient products, system on module market outlook has effectively transformed in recent years. Essentially, the product is a fully featured single board computer comprising a single microprocessor, RAM, input-output controller and many other components, and is designed specifically for integration into embedded applications.

As manufacturing industry is on the cusp of digital transformation propelled by massively growing technologies, system on module (SoM) market contenders are gearing to adopt fourth industrial revolution. According to the International Federation of Robotics, sale of industrial robots surged by 31% in 2017. Besides, China experienced 58% rise in the sale of industrial robots in 2017 alone. system on module system on module market to surpass US$ 3.5 bn by 2025.

The system on module (SoM) provides real-time capabilities with compatibility for real-time operating systems and several software platforms. Predominantly, automotive manufacturers are the primary adopters of robots in production. The urge to augment productivity and reduce errors has signified the importance of robotics systems with scalable architecture and accurate computing.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3224

Meanwhile, rising demand for compatible embedded systems and high capabilities has added to the costs and complexity of manufacturing. However, use of smart machines and IoT to share information pertaining to problems or faults, current stock levels has instilled confidence among players in system on module market.

At the time when medical industry is facing pervasive challenges to provide real time health diagnosis for well-being practices, artificial intelligence (AI) has become indispensable in the vertical to provide state-of-the-art service to patients with real-time capabilities of embedded systems. Furthermore, palpable demand for portable, wireless and miniaturized technologies in medical applications, such as wearable medical fabric and surgical implements will likely fuel system on module (SoM) market trend.

Soaring traction for embedded systems in areas, including defense, security, automation and energy has also bolstered system on module market share. Being an indispensable part of Internet of things (IoT), embedded system helps to propel the reliability and performance and reduce the size and cost of the product. Prominently, rising inclination towards SoMs for embedded systems is majorly attributed to reduced error risk, compact sizes and computing capabilities

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the System on Module Market. They are as follows:

Broadcom Ltd., Cavium, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Mellanox Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nlyte Software, NVIDIA Corporation, Sandisk LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Energy sector has come up as a viable growth avenue for system on module (SoM) market expansion as decentralization of power generation has made the power distribution complex. As such, synchronization of a myriad of power generators and the need for the creation of microgrids compact system on modules are being implemented.

However, managing the feeds in the distribution network has posed a few challenges for advanced power generation & distribution systems. In light of the impending challenges, computing systems are being developed to withstand hostile conditions, including dust, shock, rain and vibration. In addition, rising awareness towards renewable sources will signify the importance of computing systems, thereby impelling system on module (SoM) market .

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/3224

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 System on module market , By Product

4.1 Key trends by product

4.2 ARM architecture

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3 x86 architecture

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.4 Power architecture

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 5 System on module market , By Application

5.1 Key trends by application

5.2 Industrial automation

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Medical

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.4 Entertainment

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.5 Transportation

5.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.6 Test & measurement

5.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/system-on-module-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com