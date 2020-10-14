System on Module Market to See Y-o-Y Growth of 13.46%; Witnessing Growth and Value

Latest research document on ‘System on Module’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are EMAC (United States), Advantech (U.K.), ADLink (Taiwan), Portwell (Taiwan), Technexion (Taiwan), Axiomtek (Taiwan), Aaeon (Taiwan), Avalue Technology (Taiwan), Kontron (Germany) and MSC Technologies (Avnet)

What is System on Module Market?

System on module or computer on module refers to chip on a single printed circuit board. In software a module is a part of program which are composed of one or more independently developed module that are combined until the program is linked. It is designed in such a way that it could be plug into carrier or base board and is generally a small processor module with CPU and I/O capability.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Type (ARM Architecture, X86 Architecture, Power Architecture, Other Architecture), Application (Industrial Automation, Medical, Entertainment, Transportation, Test & Measurement, Other), Standard (COM Express, SMARC (Smart Mobile Architecture), Qseven, ETX (Embedded Technology Extended), Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Implementation of the multicore processor

Industrial technology has progressed

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for energy efficiency

Rising installation of renewable in industry

Adoption of IOT and Cloud based platform

Restraints that are major highlights:

Data security

High development cost

Opportunities:

Rise in distributed power generation

Rising demand for connected devices

Adoption of IOT

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

