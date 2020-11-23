Talk Show Pioneer Geert Müller-Gerbes dies

His career is closely linked to the private broadcaster RTL. Geert Müller-Gerbes has now died at the age of 83

Bonn (AP) – Journalist and talk show pioneer Geert Müller-Gerbes died in Bonn at the age of 83. His sons Stefan and Hartmut Müller-Gerbes told the German news agency on Monday.

His father fell asleep peacefully with his family at home on Sunday. About ten years ago, he survived severe cancer and had a relapse.

Geert Müller-Gerbes was born in Jena and grew up in the Harz mountains. He studied law, history and sociology. From 1969 to 1974 he was press officer of Federal President Gustav Heinemann. Since 1976 he has worked for Radio Luxemburg as a correspondent from Germany in Bonn. Since 1984 he has been principal correspondent for RTL radio and subsequently for the then new private broadcaster RTL plus.

From 1988 to 1992 Geert Müller-Gerbes was the host of the RTL program “Die Woche – People in Conversation”. From 1992 to 1999 it hosted the award-winning RTL consumer program “How Please ?!” and became known with her nationwide.

The weekly Saturday night show reached an average of 4.3 million viewers and a market share of nearly 20%. Müller-Gerbes earned a reputation as a committed lawyer for the common people and the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” called him the “avenger of the annoyed, the Robin Hood of RTL”.

In another RTL series entitled “We Fight for You,” which the broadcaster produced in collaboration with churches, he described the fate of people who have needed through no fault of their own. In 2000 he gave up co-moderating the WDR talk show and retired into private life. Müller-Gerbes had been married to a patent attorney since 1962 and had four children.