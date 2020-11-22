Tatort column: The double Tukur

A reflection on Katharina Leuoth’s “crime scene”

Just turn your back on Corona and immerse yourself in another world where you can travel carefree, sit in a restaurant where other people are sitting and write in ink on a postcard: “Maybe I’ll come back like someone else back.” Well, let’s stay at home and on Sunday evening we still have other programs: watching “Tatort” from the sofa. And in the current episode we can see Commissioner Murot traveling, sitting in a restaurant and writing the postcard. When this episode titled “Mon-sieur Murot’s Vacation” was created, Corona was still not a problem. It was May and June of last year. It was a different world.

Murot’s cases are sometimes more reminiscent of literary narration than forensic investigation. He is allowed, because “Tatort” is not a documentary series. Murot’s cases also like to refer to other works, such as last year’s “Murot und das Murmeltier”, an American comedy from 1993. The current episode is more reminiscent of Erich Kästner’s “Double Lottchen”. Inspector Murot meets Walter Boenfeld at the restaurant, which looks just like him. Ulrich Tukur plays both characters, and the most surprising thing about this “crime scene” is how well he manages it: the quiet and lonely Murot here as well as the chum friend Boenfeld. You can see it is the same person, but you think they are two actors. The sharp outlines of both figures help, but Tukur does it great. And there’s another twist: After both characters in the film have been chatting all night intoxicated, they swap clothes, including ID cards or business cards, as a joke and a joke. While Murot is now asleep, Boenfeld is murdered in an unpleasant way (even the time without the Crown wasn’t perfect).

Murot assumes Boenfeld’s identity to find the killer. And as much as you enjoy watching Tukur play, you enjoy being involved in this story. Murot is located in the Boenfeld district, which is characterized by business, mistrust, alcohol and pills. Sometimes the film takes on a very pleasant intimate chamber atmosphere that brings the viewer closer to the characters and questions their motivations.

Unfortunately, what is amazing about even this “crime scene” is its utterly unspectacular ending. The story is now so finely conceived that it deserves a more refined resolution. What saves some of the ending of this “crime scene” is the literary narrative. For a moment Murot thinks he is not going back to his old life and instead plunging into another world. And he didn’t even have Corona! But there is always something. (kl)