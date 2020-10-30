Taxing the super-rich is the wager of social movements

A virtual campaign launched on Thursday (29) is intended to intensify the struggle for taxation of the super-rich in the country. The historic agenda of popular movements and specialists in the progressive field is seen by the organizers of the campaign as a way to remove Brazil from the socio-economic crisis that worsened with the pandemic. More than 60 organizations fighting for the measure are involved in the mobilization.

The group puts forward a number of legislative proposals which together would result in an average annual collection of R $ 292 billion for the country. The means of doing this would be to tax the richest 0.3% of the population in the country. “The campaign is a communication, militancy and activism strategy that is jointly defined in order to generate enough pressure in the population to mobilize the National Congress to approve bills promoting the taxation of super risks,” explains Dão Real from Instituto de tax justice (IJF).

The mobilizers highlight Forbes Magazine’s data that Brazil ranks seventh in the world for billionaires and 42 people have assets of more than $ 1 billion. This group added more than R $ 170 billion to wealth during the pandemic as the country’s unemployment rate and small business bankruptcy jumped.

According to calculations by the campaign’s auditors, the largest amount in the segment would be enough to fund an income-generating social program for 23 million Brazilians for two years. Experts also assume that the total assets of these 42 people would bring in R $ 12 billion per year at a tax rate of 2% – an amount that can maintain the care of 267,000 Covid-19 infected patients in intensive care units (ICU).

“Justice is not only done in court. Justice must be done by us in business and in business [pode] to have real, effective justice, ”said popular leader Alexandre Conceição of the Landless Peasant Workers Movement (MST) at the start of the campaign, when he mentioned the importance of the measure.

proposals

To change this reality, for example, the campaign program includes correcting biases in Individual Income Tax (IRPF) by revoking tax exemptions on profits and dividends and ending the equity interest deduction. This proposal would also encourage an increase in the exemption limit for low-income people and the creation of a new progressive tax table.

Also included in the list of proposals is the creation of the Large Wealth Tax (IGF) on wealth of people over R $ 10 million and the creation of the High Income Contribution for Individuals (CSAR). The latter would be applied to annual rents over R $ 720 thousand.

The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PCdoB), recalled that the IGF has a constitutional provision in the country, but it has never been regulated. “We will stick to the IGF thesis and make it tangible and better outline what a large fortune is – if it is over R $ 5 million, R $ 8 million, etc. For example, if we get a rate of 1% to 1.5% for those who earn more than R $ 8 million, we have already raised R $ 20 billion. And if we modulate that better [colocando piso mais baixo de cobrança]We can increase more, but it is necessary to draft and maintain compliance with the Constitution, ”defended the representative.

The campaign program also plans to increase the CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) rate of the finance and mineral extraction sector and change it from 8% to 30% of inheritance and donation tax (ITCMD). The mobilizers also want new rules for the division of federal revenues between states and municipalities so that state resources can be increased by R $ 83 billion and the funds allocated to municipalities by R $ 54 billion.

New rules regulating the release of tax advantages and combating tax evasion are also part of the program. “What all these proposals have in common is that we believe that a review of Brazilian taxation is imperative. Chile, our partner country, has made great strides in this direction and approved a tax reform that increases taxation on the riskiest. We have to be inspired by the struggle of the Chilean people ”, says the militant Bianca Borges from the National Students Union (UNE).

Collective work

The brochure proposed by the campaign was produced by experts from various bodies including the National Association of Tax Auditors of the Brazilian Federal Revenue (Anfip), Tax Auditors for Democracy, the National Federation of State and Regional Tax Authorities (Fenafisco) and the Instituto Justiça Fiscal (IJF) . and police stations of the Federal Revenue Tax Auditors unions of ten states.

Now the movement’s political and social mobilizers intend to step up political articulations to ensure that the proposals are valued by lawmakers. Alexandre Conceição says the campaign will face “the clash of ideas”.

“The situation in Congress today is pleasant [pra eles]who do anything without debating with society itself, without debating with people and just agreeing [a partir de diálogos] with party leaders. So it was a steamroller, but we were still able to pass a law advocating the family farm – and vetoed by Bolsonaro. It is possible for us to build a balance of power in the congressional struggle and to make this congress obey the greater power that is the power of the people. “

