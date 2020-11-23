Taylor Swift wins again at the American Music Awards

No audience in the hall, but the stars shook hands on stage. The American Music Awards have been awarded.

Los Angeles (AP) – US singer Taylor Swift (30) won the American Music Awards like last year. Swift was named “Artist of the Year” in the top category at Monday night’s gala in Los Angeles.

She also won the Most Popular Pop / Rock Singer Award and Best Music Video (“Cardigan”). Canadian singer Justin Bieber also won three trophies, as the most popular pop / rock singer and alongside country pop duo Dan + Shay for the song “10 000 Hours” and best collaboration.

Canadian musician The Weeknd has won awards for best singer, best album (“After Hours”) and best song (“Heartless”) in the soul / R & B genre. US singer Doja Cat (25) was nominated “New Artist “and best soul / R&B singer.

The gala was moderated by actress Taraji P. Henson, in a concert hall largely empty due to the crown. On stage – sometimes lit from other locations – was a huge cast of stars, with performances by Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion.

The American Music Awards have been running since 1973. Nominations are based on musicians’ album sales, fans can vote for winners on the Internet.