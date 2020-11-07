Teacher attacked during lesson live accounting class – World

A group of attackers attacked a teacher who was teaching an accounting class live on the computer last Wednesday in Freguesia do Ó in São Paulo, Brazil. The crime was recorded by students who watched the class live and alerted the authorities.

The group of criminals included three minors who have been transferred to a care foundation and two adults who have already been arrested by the police. You have been taken into custody.

The man was teaching 20 students when he felt “a tie”. The thieves took his watch and kept asking for money. The entire crime was broadcast live on the teacher’s laptop camera and the students called the police.

Teacher’s eight month pregnant daughter was also taken hostage. The woman revealed that the thieves knew all the details about the house and the identities of those who lived there.