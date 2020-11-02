Teachers are calling for improvements in testing and case isolation in schools – Executive Digest

The Association of Licensed Teachers (ASPL) is asking the President of the Republic to work with the government to improve fundamental aspects related to the screening and isolation of suspected and positive cases of Covid-19 in schools.

In an open letter sent to the President of the Republic on Sunday, ASPL explains that these are some of the situations that arise in schools and urges Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to work with the government on fundamental aspects of prevention – and to improve mitigation strategies. Covid19 pandemic.

ASPL refers to the testing and prophylactic isolation of suspected and positive cases in addition to physical removal.

“With regard to testing and prophylactic isolation, there is no understanding of how to test only the students who are seated closest (next to and immediately in front of and behind the students who tested positive or are clearly suspicious). infected) ”, he emphasizes.

The association is of the opinion that it would be better to use at least the closest contacts, such as the remaining students in the respective classes and their teachers, as well as the company assistants living with them, for prophylactic isolation and to test them.

“Unfortunately, this is not the case in many situations, as students, teachers and company assistants continue to attend school as if nothing had happened!” He emphasizes.

For this reason, ASPL understands that “it is time for the government to do its part, otherwise this Herculean effort” will be “challenged” by everyone.

“And if there is one place where identifying contacts is easier and faster, it is the school, as the students are organized into classes and have allocated rooms that are under the responsibility of their teachers and / or operations assistants!” Is mentioned in the letter.

According to teachers and educators, “it is not enough to state that” the return to school was fine “and that” the existing cases still exist “if there is no official information on the number of cases already identified”.

“We have also not seen any school health authorities acting on clear and objective criteria that would allow the entire school community to continue to work safely, trusting that the same practices will improve their health and the health of their schools as much as possible protect students ”, it is underlined.

The association also said it had sent the ASPL’s submissions to the Ministry of Education in July and all of September, highlighting a number of situations and omissions that were identified but unsuccessful, and therefore more recently information to the minister sent. Marta Temido and the Prime Minister, also without an answer.

In the letter, ASPL is available to work with the government to improve the situation in schools.

On Saturday, after the Council of the Extraordinary Minister analyzed measures to contain the spread of the virus, the Prime Minister stated that the number of cases of Covid-19 detected by students or teachers persists, considering the school population. infected teachers in schools.

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will today receive the Prime Minister who will convey the government’s position on a possible state of emergency for communities with more than 240 people infected with the new coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days.

The first cases of infection with the new coronavirus were detected in Portugal on March 2, and, out of a total of 144,341 cases, 2,544 people have died so far, according to the General Directorate of Health (DGS). ).