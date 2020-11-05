Teachers threatened by students in the Netherlands over a Charlie Hebdo cartoon – World

World

Teachers threatened by students in the Netherlands over a Charlie Hebdo cartoon

November 5, 2020

A Dutch teacher escaped to a safe place after receiving threats and allegations of “blasphemy” from several students at a school in Rotterdam, the Netherlands for showing a cartoon in the classroom.

The cartoon in question shows a decapitated man wearing a shirt from the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and showing his tongue to the “jihadist” who has just beheaded him.

The Emmauscollege Secondary Institute confirmed the teacher is hiding in a safe place after Dutch cartoonist Joep Bertrams, who hung on a blackboard in the classroom five years ago, started a class discussion on the drawing of “Immortal” along with photos of The Indian Spiritual Leader Jiddu Krishnamurti and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.

