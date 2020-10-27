Tear gas and arrests on yet another night of pandemic restriction protests – Executive Digest

Italian police fired tear gas to disperse an “excited” crowd that “marched” into the cities of Turin and Milan to protest the latest round of restrictions to tackle the new coronavirus pandemic.

Amid heated spirits with dozens of young people taking to the streets after dark with fireworks and colorful rockets, several luxury goods stores, including a Gucci fashion store, were looted in central Turin, The Guardian reports. The police arrested several people.

He also responded with bursts of tear gas as he tried to disperse the crowd and calm the clashes in Milan, capital of the Lombardy region’s neighboring region, the area hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in Italy.

“Freedom, freedom, freedom,” shouted the masses as they faced the police in the center of the aforementioned Italian cities.

These unrest followed more peaceful demonstrations across Italy on Monday – including in Treviso, Trieste, Rome, Naples, Salerno and Palermo – and already followed the Italian government’s announcement that it would adopt new restrictive measures. For example that bars and restaurants close at 6 p.m. and that public gyms, cinemas and swimming pools are also closed to slow a second wave of coronavirus infections that are affecting much of the country.

It should also be noted that clashes have also erupted on the streets of Spain, particularly in Barcelona, ​​where hundreds of people gathered on Monday evening to protest recent restrictions imposed by the Spanish and Catalan governments, including the curfew from May 22nd In Catalonia in force since 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.