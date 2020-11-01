Technical aid projects are one of the options for a

The Technical Assistance and Rural Enlargement (Ater) projects are a policy of building technological solutions collectively with farmers. According to the Secretariat for Family Agriculture and Cooperatives (SAF), the main objective of the projects is to contribute to income support and the improvement of the quality of life for rural families.

The National Technical Assistance and Rural Enlargement Policy (PNATER) created in the government of Lula by Law 12.188/2010, was designed based on the principles of sustainable development to serve small-scale families.

However, budget cuts were made year after year under the Bolsonaro administration. At a meeting of the Parliamentary Front for Family Businesses, held practically in early October in the Chamber of Deputies, a 40% cut in the 2021 budget for the technical assistance and rural enlargement program was presented.

Brasil de Fato RS spoke to representatives from two agencies promoting Ater in the state and reviewed the importance and scope of the programs for the family farm.

Cover pelotas

According to Roni Carlos Bonow, agronomist and coordinator of the Center for the Support and Promotion of Agroecology (Capa) in the core of Pelotas, the organization is currently holding the third public call for the diversification of crops in production areas in the municipality and region. Tobacco. The first was in 2012.

The process is part of the international public health treaty known as the Framework for Tobacco Control (FCTC), which was ratified by the federal government in 2005 and is committed to supporting family farmers under the National Program to Support Productive Diversification to guarantee support in China. Tobacco-grown areas, ”adds the agronomist.

In the current public call, 960 families are cared for by the company, which is spread over six municipalities: Amaral Ferrador, Arroio do Padre, Canguçu, Pelotas, São Lourenço do Sul and Turuçu.

Bonow explains that many tobacco-growing families are unable to adapt to the changes demanded by companies in the industry that are adopting increasingly restrictive measures. In this sense, Capa Pelotas supports farmers in developing economically viable alternatives to tobacco growing. Alternatives “that allow income diversification, access to other markets such as fairs, the National School Feeding Program (Pnae) and the Food Acquisition Program (PAA), and consequently less dependence of these farmers on a single agricultural crop”.

“For Capa it is important to expand the social basis for access to other productive and ecological forms, to strengthen partner cooperatives with technical assistance for associated families and to expand agro-ecological food production, either to strengthen food security or to commercialize production” , he says.

Regarding the difficulties in the pandemic, Bonow mentions that the Covid-19 is restricting collective activities and making it difficult to make visits to provide technical assistance. According to him, when the company’s work plan was renegotiated, the budget was cut by 55%, which makes it difficult to carry out the work and reduces the number of project activities.

Cetap

For the agroecologist and technical coordinator of the Center for Popular Alternative Technologies (Cetap), Giovani José Gonçalves, and for the company’s executive coordinator, Edson José Klein, technical assistance and rural expansion is important because, among other things, it promotes knowledge sharing and offers both technical as well as social and environmental training courses that guide the development of new livelihoods for farming families and promote marketing dynamism. The specification of new families to compose the field of agroecology was also an aspect mentioned by the experts.

Regarding the challenges, in addition to the difficulty of direct contact with producers due to the pandemic, Gonçalves and Klein point out: “Provision of resources for the implementation of a free ater for families who are not involved in productive integration and monoculture companies, and lack Recognition by governments of the importance of Ater for farming families as a motivation to develop alternatives to support and to integrate into society in a more dignified manner. “

Several PNATER projects have been carried out by Cetap, including Ater Agroecologia, which the company has been an advocate but with the involvement of other organizations to help 900 families in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. In addition, it had the project of social and ecological technical assistance for settlers of the agrarian reform (Ates) with the participation of more than 300 families. They also carried out much of the public call for Ater Mulher with 240 beneficiaries involved. All projects have been completed and no new calls for proposals for future work have been published.

Through Ater Agroecology, Cetap directly supported 80 families in Alto Uruguai (as well as Capa, the Erechim core), around 120 families in the Planalto region and around 120 in the Sananduva region.

BdF Rio Grande do Sul

