Technical failures in the Multibanco network affect almost 20% of the payment terminals – economy

An official source from the Sociedade Interbancária de Serviços (SIBS) confirmed to Lusa a technical error which “for a few minutes” today affected “less than 20%” of the automatic payment terminals of the Multibanco network.

“There was a technical limitation that for a few minutes affected less than 20% of the automatic payment terminals on the ATM on the Multibanco network. However, it has already been overcome and has not affected the ATM network,” said the network’s management company.

Technical failures caused difficulties in transactions in various facilities across the country, from hypermarkets to shops in shopping centers.