Technology Helps Monitor Pediatric Epilepsy – Executive Digest

José Carlos Ferreira, neuropediatrist. Photo: Nuno Carrancho

Epilepsy is a disease characterized by a persistent predisposition to the development of epileptic seizures and their neurobiological, cognitive, psychological and social consequences. However, there are some differences when it comes to epileptic seizures and epilepsy. An epileptic seizure is the temporary appearance of signs or symptoms due to excessive or synchronous neural activity in the brain of variable duration (usually between a few seconds and several minutes), that is, it is an event resulting from a temporary dysfunction in the electrical activity of the Brain results. Epilepsy, on the other hand, is a disease expressed by recurring epileptic seizures (two or more, separated by an interval greater than 24 hours or a single seizure associated with a high risk of recurrence), sudden and unpredictable, by the patient not controllable.

José Carlos Ferreira, neuropediatrician, explains: “Most epilepsy patients are able to control their crises well and to lead a practically normal life. However, there are cases when this is not the case. Epilepsy is different for everyone, and not all drugs are effective in all crises. “

When epilepsy cannot be treated with medication, we face what is known as refractory epilepsy. According to José Carlos Ferreira, patients with refractory epilepsy may or may not be candidates for surgical treatment for epilepsy. There are some types of epilepsy that cannot be treated with drugs and for which an alternative treatment can be suggested, which is to operate on the area of ​​the brain responsible for the crisis ”.

In this process, it is very important to record the crises on an electroencephalogram at the precise moment they occur and “this is something that does not happen under normal conditions”. For this reason, in 2008 the Centro Hospitalar de Lisboa Ocidental (CHLO) developed a system for remote monitoring of pediatric epilepsy in the Hospital de São Francisco Xavier and the Hospital de Egas Moniz in Lisbon, which increased the number and ability of successful surgical interventions in children with Epilepsy. This system, funded and technologically developed by the Vodafone Portugal Foundation, is designed to enable faster patient monitoring and more informed and early decision-making, optimizing the timing and conditions of diagnosis, resulting in greater safety and comfort for children all in one Line.

José Carlos Ferreira explains: “To decide whether or not to have an operation,“ children are hospitalized and we are waiting for an epileptic fit. During this hospital stay, we often reduce or stop medication to ease the onset of a crisis. This is only possible in a hospital setting ». With this monitoring system developed by the Vodafone Foundation, however, the hospitalized child no longer has to be confined to the hospital bed, as the information collected is sent wirelessly to the diagnostic software. The system has enabled clinical staff to remotely observe the exams the patient is being subjected to. In the same way it has become possible to monitor patients more quickly and “make faster, more informed and earlier decision-making by optimizing time and diagnostic conditions”.

How the diagnostic examination is carried out

As mentioned earlier, to be monitored and recorded in real-time, children are hospitalized for the necessary period of time until an epileptic seizure occurs to conduct the tests that may lead to a decision to have surgery. José Carlos Ferreira explains: “Usually the patient is admitted to the hospital on a Monday and can stay until the end of the week. It is seldom necessary to go beyond this period ».

However, there are special situations in which «instead of the triple acquisition of image, sound and electroencephalogram with the wires placed on the head, this monitoring is carried out with the wires laid in the head. Pre-surgery is done to place the wires on or within the brain and we monitor 24 hours a day until a crisis occurs. In these cases, you spend the time that goes by, the patient is not discharged until he has a crisis ».

The operation

In addition to the safety and comfort that the monitoring system provides for these patients, “This crisis detection process is essential and without it epilepsy surgery will not be performed. Patients need to be examined well and the exact location of the brain responsible for the crisis needs to be identified so that the problem can be fixed without further damaging what the person already has. We cannot undergo surgery to stop epileptic seizures and, on the other hand, to affect a part of the brain that is responsible, for example, for motor functions or language ». This is why it is so important to have a monitoring system that allows real-time monitoring and clear results of the patient’s situation, especially during the onset of the epileptic seizure.

If this is successful, José Carlos Ferreira explains: “An operation has very positive results in terms of quality of life. Patients start a normal life ».

Despite the benefits, there are many myths and fears about brain surgery that parents often have reservations. José Carlos Ferreira makes it clear that “all surgeries involve risks, and therefore parents must be adequately informed about the situation, the reason for the operation and the associated good and bad scenarios during pediatric operations. It is sometimes very difficult for parents to accept surgery, but there are cases when the occurrence of a high frequency of epileptic seizures at a very early age can even affect the child’s physical and mental development. In such cases, if surgery is indicated, it undoubtedly outweighs the risks in the sense that it allows normal growth. In other cases, an operation in older children has the advantage of exposing them to crises and significantly improving the quality of life ».

Why does epilepsy occur in children?

José Carlos Ferreira explains that “anyone can have an epileptic seizure and epilepsy can occur at any age, but there are two moments in life when it is more common: in pediatric age and in old age”.

“Genetics is one of the explanations” for the occurrence of epilepsy in children; In adults, epilepsy can occur as a side effect of other situations, such as: B. minor strokes or other events that occur in the brain with age and later become causes of epilepsy.

“Anyone with epilepsy should be treated, regardless of age, because the quality of life changes completely when the disease is controlled,” says José Carlos Ferreira. “In general, people have completely normal lives, with the exception of the occasional part of an epileptic seizure. But drugs serve precisely to reduce the occurrence of crises and to stop them often. It is clear that in refractory epilepsy, where the drug does not work, the disease is more difficult to control and surgery may be required ».

The role of the Vodafone Foundation

In 2008, the remote monitoring system for pediatric epilepsy, developed by neurologists and paediatricians from the Centro Hospitalar de Lisboa Ocidental (CHLO) and the Vodafone Portugal Foundation, was presented for the first time. This system, essential for pre-epilepsy surgery examinations, has increased the number and capacity for successful surgeries in children with the disease.

Epilepsy affects five in every thousand people in Portugal. In cases where medication is not a solution (refractory epilepsy), surgery may be required to remove certain areas of the brain that are responsible for seizures. Before the operation, very strict preliminary examinations are carried out in order to pinpoint the areas where interventions are possible. During these tests, it is often necessary to suspend all or part of the drug treatment in order to ease the occurrence of crises. Therefore, it is important that the child is hospitalized in a pediatric hospital setting and that a quick analysis of the traces is required to minimize the duration of the examination and the period of risk.

Thanks to the use of mobile communication and the implementation of a specific computer application, the implemented monitoring system enabled doctors to observe these examinations (video EEG or video electroencephalogram) on a computer or on the go outside the hospital environment. This process of analyzing the traces and crises by the electroencephalograph also allowed for more informed and early decision making and the adaptation of mobile communication to the treatment of epilepsy.

The system was developed to expand the range of surgical solutions, especially for children. Intervention at an early stage can minimize the risks for the psychomotor development of uncontrolled epilepsy or the prolonged use of anti-epileptic drugs. For this purpose, a computer platform has been created that allows the images of the EEG tracking and the epileptic seizure to be selected and sent over the Internet to the neurophysiologist, who will be notified beforehand by SMS or phone call.

In addition, this system does not require children to be immobilized in the hospital bed during hospital stays because wireless communication is used.

This project, which has been carried out for 11 years in the Hospital de São Francisco Xavier and the Hospital Egas Moniz in Lisbon, is the result of a partnership between CHLO and the Vodafone Portugal Foundation, which developed the computer platform and mobile communication system, and also guarantees all financial costs associated with the purchase of the equipment.

Paulo Mendonça

