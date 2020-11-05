Telecom Analytics Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion with | Oracle; Adobe; IBM Corporation; SAP SE and More

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Telecom Analytics Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in the credible Telecom Analytics Market research report guides businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. The report is bifurcated into several attributes which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Effortlessness maintained in research method and application of best tools and techniques makes Telecom Analytics Market report an exceptional one.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the telecom analytics market are Oracle; Adobe; IBM Corporation; SAP SE; Cisco; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; SAS Institute Inc.; Teradata; Wipro Limited; Open Text Corporation; Dell Inc.; Micro Focus; TIBCO Software Inc.; Sisense Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Accenture; InfoFaces, Inc.; ALTERYX, INC.; COUCHBASE; AMDOCS; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Microsoft; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Nokia.

Market Analysis: Global Telecom Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.88 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in usage of analytical systems and technologies.

The report focuses to provide all the insights of the Telecom Analytics Market along with all CAGR values and the market shares analysis of all the players in the market. The report is a vital piece of information on the market which explains all the competitive landscape and all the segments in the market while analyzing and forecasting the Telecom Analytics Market for the coming years. The report also provides all details in terms of recent developments in the market and all the manufacturers.

Global telecom analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telecom analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Telecom Analytics Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Need for effective telecom operations and services resulting in lower customer attrition rate; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

High cost of implementation, integration and maintenance which results in dearth of quality; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

In January 2019, IBM Corporation announced they had collaborated with Vodafone Business providing clients, organizations and business across the world for the integration of multiple clouds with the help of AI, 5G, edge computing and Software Defined Networking (SDN).

Global Telecom Analytics Market By Type (Customer Analytics, Network Analytics, Subscriber Analytics, Location Analytics, Price Analytics, Market Analytics, Service Analytics), Hardware Type (Servers, Storage, Network Equipment), Component (Software, Services), Application (Customer Management, Sales & Marketing Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Network Management, Workforce Management, Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), Industrial Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, BFSI, Defense & Government, Manufacturing, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Current and future of global Telecom Analytics Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

