Telecom Cloud Billing Market Overview, Outlook, Recent Trend By Top Competitors | Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Netcracker, and More

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global telecom cloud billing market are AMDOCS, Oracle, CGI Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Netcracker, Cerillion Technologies Limited, AsiaInfo Technologies Limited, Optiva, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, DXC Technology Company, Vodafone Group, Verizon, NTT Communications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, CenturyLink, BT, AT&T Intellectual Property among others

Market Analysis: Global telecom cloud billing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing advancement in adoption of cloud-based technologies, mobile penetration and high subscriber growth and need for real-time billing and increased demand for bundled services.

Focus of the report:

Global telecom cloud billing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telecom cloud billing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa and South America,

Telecom Cloud Billing Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Increased transparency of leading cloud providers, will also contribute to the growth of this market

Stringent telecom regulations in many established markets, hampers he growth of the market

In May 2018, AT&T, OpenStack Foundation, SKT and Intel are working together on an open infrastructure project, Airship. This project builds on the basis of the project initiated in 2017 by OpenStack-Helm. It allows cloud operators to handle sites through minor and major updates at each stage of creation, including changes in configuration and upgrades to OpenStack. It does all this through a platform that is unified, declarative, fully containerized, and cloud-native. It will be easy to manage and build cloud infrastructure. This collaboration will bring advancement and enhancement in their technology.

Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market By Type of Billing (Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming, Embedded, Others), Application (Revenue Management, Account Management, Customer Management, Traffic Management, Billing and Provisioning, Others), Cloud Platform (Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Others), Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), Rate of Charging Mode (Subscription-Based, Usage-Based), Service (Professional, Managed), User Type (Individuals, Enterprises), End User (Transportation, Government, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

