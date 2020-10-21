Telecom Network Infrastructure Market by Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware the prime objective of Telecom Network Infrastructure report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

With upsurge in number of wireless devices, frequency of cyberattacks on enterprises and telecom providers has also escalated. Increasing adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies across enterprises and rising concerns regarding data security are augmenting the industry growth. Also, surging demand for improved cellular coverage in rural areas will create new growth opportunities for telecom network infrastructure market players in the coming years.

Elaborating on the component landscape, base stations product segment is inclusive of macrocell, microcell, picocell, and femtocell. Among these, macrocell segment is poised to experience robust demand in the forthcoming years, as they are preferred base stations for offering connectivity in remote and rural areas.

With respect to the connectivity technology, 5G segment is witnessing a substantial traction which has enabled companies to deploy advanced 5G base stations for 5G network commercialization. Citing an instance, in April 2019, SK Telecom deployed around 34,000 5G base stations across high data traffic areas in 85 South Korea cities to prepare for 5G commercialization. Superior data speed and improved bandwidth of 5G technology over 4G and LTE will continue to foster the segment growth in the coming years.

Rising adoption of cellular and other wireless devices, along with increasing number of smart city projects across the globe are fueling the growth of telecom network infrastructure market. Moreover, inflowing investments in amplification of telecommunication infrastructure across Asia Pacific region will impel the industry on a global scale. Widespread commercialization of 5G network and favorable initiatives are compelling the telecom service providers to upgrade their existing infrastructure.

Considering the regional outlook, North America telecom network infrastructure market is projected to grow considerably over 2020-2026, owing to supportive government schemes with an emphasis on advancing the existing telecom infrastructure to make the features of 5G network available to the masses. Agencies like FCC (Federal Communication Commission) and CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) are focusing on improving regulatory framework to attract investments for expanding 5G telecom infrastructure. Besides, key telecom operators in the region are testing 5G network in advance to speed up its commercialization, hence providing impetus to North America market.

Key players operating in global telecom network infrastructure market are Altran Technologies, SA, Altiostar Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Ciena Corporation, CommScope, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, and Juniper Networks, Inc. among others. These industry giants are focused on developing products and solutions for 5G network support to improve their market stance. For instance, in October 2019, Nokia introduced Time-sensitive Packet Switch Nokia 1830, which incorporates cloud-native architectures and TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking) required to support time-sensitive services in 5G.

Questions & Answers: Global Telecom Network Infrastructure Market

Q1: What are the major growth drivers of global telecom network infrastructure market?

A: Rising adoption of cellular and other wireless devices, along with increasing number of smart city projects across the globe, and incorporation of BYOD policies across enterprises are among the major growth drivers of telecom network infrastructure industry.

Q2: How will North America emerge as a leading contributor for telecom network infrastructure market?

A: Supportive government schemes, increasing efforts by agencies like CRTC and FCC towards improving regulatory framework, and ongoing testing of 5G network for speeding 5G commercialization will cement North America as a major contributor for overall industry growth.

Q3: Which are the leading players in global telecom network infrastructure market?

A: Prominent industry players include Altran Technologies, SA, Altiostar Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Ciena Corporation, CommScope, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, and Juniper Networks, Inc. among others.

