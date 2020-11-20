Telehealth Market Opportunities, Demands and Growth Revenue by 2025 | Brandessence Market Research Report

The Telehealth Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Telehealth market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Telehealth Market is expected to reach USD 22.92 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 18.43% over the forecast period.

Telehealth Market rapid growth in smartphone usage and increasing demand of chronic diseases management are key drivers for Global Telehealth Market.

Scope of Telehealth Market Reports – Telehealth is the remote exchange of data between a patient at home and their clinician(s) to assist in diagnosis and monitoring typically used to support patients with long term conditions. It works by monitoring vital signs like blood pressure and then transmitting the data to a telehealth monitoring center or a health care professional via a telephone line or broadband. The data is then monitored against parameters set by the individual’s clinician. Since the early 1990s, the telehealth network has helped connect patients to health care providers from their own homes. Increasing technology has made the service more efficient, with live audio and video sessions enhancing virtual health care. So, during the study of Global Telehealth market, we have considered Telehealth revenue to analyze the market.

Global Telehealth Market report is segmented on the basis of Component type, Delivery Model Type, End User type and by regional & country level. Based on Component type global Telehealth Market is classified Hardware, Software and Service. Based upon Delivery Model, global Telehealth Market is classified as Real time, Store and forward, Remote Patient Monitoring and mHealth. Based upon End User type, global Telehealth Market is classified as B2B and B2C.

The regions covered in this Telehealth Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Telehealth is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Telehealth Market Reports- Global Telehealth market report covers prominent players like Polycom, Life Care Solutions, Siemens Healthcare, Robert Bosch Healthcare, Eladoc Inc., American Well, BioTelemetry, Inc., Medtronic, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., GE Healthcare, and AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Medtronic Inc., InstaMD, The Medvivo Group, Philips Healthcare, USARAD Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch Healthcare, Vitaphone GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., SnapMD Inc., Tunstall Healthcare and others.

Global Telehealth Market Dynamics – Surge in demand for self-care devices/solutions such as mHealth and remote monitoring are expected to fuel the growth of the market dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, increasing utilization of connected devices for the management of chronic diseases. Telehealth systems are emerging in response to increased prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare needs, new wireless technologies, better video and monitoring technologies, decreasing healthcare resources, an emphasis on reducing hospital days, and growing confidence in cost-effectiveness. However, lack of technological awareness among the ageing population and data security are the major restrains of the Global Telehealth Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware, Software, Services

By Delivery Model

Real Time, Store and Forward, Remote Patient Monitoring, mHealth

By End User

B2B, Providers, Payers, Employers, B2C, Patients, Caregivers

By Region:

North America (US., Canada), Europe (UK., France, Germany, Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Middle East and Africa (GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

