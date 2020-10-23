Telemedicine Cart Market Outlook To 2026: Fast-Moving Trends To Watch

The U.S. telemedicine cart market is projected to observe exponential growth at 21.2% CAGR up to 2026. High healthcare expenditure coupled with the strong presence of leading companies in the region and a large number of population living in remote areas will foster regional industry trends.

With virtual technology gaining traction in the healthcare fraternity, telemedicine is on the path to become a major trend. Telemedicine cart market outlook is driven by increasing adoption rate among end users. Rapid advancements in telemedicine carts will positively impact the market growth in the coming year. Added to this, significant increase in global healthcare expenditure due to prevalence of several chronic diseases is likely to drive global telemedicine cart industry.

The telemedicine cart market share is segmented into single display cart and dual display carts. In dual display carts, two display monitors are used for video conferencing with multiple medical counselors and to display vital information while teleconferencing. On account of its multipurpose utilization, the dual display cart segment accounted for US$164 million market revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow significantly by 2026.

In terms of lift technology, telemedicine carts are classified as electronic and manual. The electronic powered lift systems offer a memory setting to select the height setting by default and do not need manual adjustments. Advantages provided by the lift technology such as ease of handling and convenience will be a key factor influencing segmental growth. In 2019, electronic powered lift segment captured almost 60% of the overall share.

Speaking in terms of end-use industry, telemedicine cart market is segmented into clinics, specialty centers, hospitals, and home care settings. In 2019, the home care segment stood at around USD 51 million and is likely to register notable CAGR over the forecast timeline. Increasing patient inclination towards home healthcare due to the advantage of reduced expenses associated with remote consulting may boost segmental growth.

Leading providers of telemedicine cart worldwide include Ergotron, Parsys, AMD Global Telemedicine, InTouch, GlobalMed, American Well, and Poly. These firms are formulating strategic planning to consolidate their presence in the global market and increase their revenue share. For example, American Well bought a prominent company in acute care telehealth, Avizia in April 2018. This acquisition has reinforced the American Well’s customer base and bolstered its product portfolio.

