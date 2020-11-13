Telemedicine Cart Market to gain substantial returns by 2026

Telemedicine Cart Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

With virtual technology gaining traction in the healthcare fraternity, telemedicine is on the path to become a major trend. Telemedicine cart market outlook is driven by increasing adoption rate among end users. Rapid advancements in telemedicine carts will positively impact the market growth in the coming year. Added to this, significant increase in global healthcare expenditure due to prevalence of several chronic diseases is likely to drive global telemedicine cart market.

Modern telemedicine carts include additional features such as advanced imaging solutions and sensors for measuring pulse rate and oxygen saturation. Technological product advancement is increasing the ease of use and accuracy of diagnoses, leading to increased product adoption among medical professionals.

As per the estimates of GMI, worldwide telemedicine cart market size is touted to cross the USD 1.5 billion mark by 2026.

Currently, these carts are widely used to provide consultation services to patients located in remote areas. Remote consultations save both money and time patients as there is no requirement for commute, which reduces overall healthcare expenses. For instance, in the United States, per capita healthcare expenditure is more than USD $10,000. With implementation of telemedicine services across the region, the overall healthcare expenditure will gradually decrease.

On the basis of product type, telemedicine cart market is segmented into single display carts, dual display carts, and others. Dual display carts utilize two monitors for display and can also be used in video conferencing with multiple caretakers or to display vital information while teleconferencing. For the record, dual display telemedicine cart market generated a revenue of USD $164 million in 2019 and is likely to witness significant growth over the analysis period.

In terms of lift technology, telemedicine carts are classified as electronic and manual. The electronic powered lift systems offer a memory setting to select the height setting by default and do not need manual adjustments. Advantages provided by the lift technology such as ease of handling and convenience will be a key factor influencing segmental growth. In 2019, electronic powered lift segment captured almost 60% of the overall share.

Speaking in terms of end-use industry, telemedicine cart industry is segmented into clinics, specialty centers, hospitals, and home care settings. In 2019, the home care segment stood at around USD 51 million and is likely to register notable CAGR over the forecast timeline. Increasing patient inclination towards home healthcare due to the advantage of reduced expenses associated with remote consulting may boost segmental growth.

The U.S. is likely to emerge as a pivotal growth avenue for telemedicine cart industry. US telemedicine market is thriving owing to increasing healthcare expenditure along with the presence of key market players in the country, which is likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities for telemedicine cart business. Moreover, a huge amount of population located in remote areas in the country will be another key factor influencing business growth.

Key industry players operating within telemedicine cart market include American Well, Poly, AMD Global Telemedicine, GlobalMed, Parsys, Ergotron, and InTouch, among others. In order to consolidate their market share, these industry players are implementing various strategies to increase their geographical presence. For instance, American Well acquired a leading player in acute care telehealth, Avizia, in 2018. This acquisition has not only strengthened American Well’s product portfolio but has also increased their customer base.

