Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceutical Market Report 2020 | Leading Players – Pelican Biothermal, Sofrigam, Deutsche Post AG, United Parcel Service

Customer requirement has been kept into focus while preparing this professional and in-depth Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceutical Market research report. This report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. Strategic aspects of the industry such as product development and specification, technology, niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets can be tackled with the vast information and data included in this report. To acquire knowledge about the current and future market status, global, local and regional level is considered in this report which offers business insights at the extensive marketplace.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Pelican Biothermal, Sofrigam, Deutsche Post AG, United Parcel Service, Tempack Amerisourcebergen Corporation, Va-Q-Tec AG, Ds Smith, Biotempak, Inmark Temperature Controlled Packaging, APEX Packaging Corporation, Blue Dart Express, Kryotec, Cryopak A TCP Company, Intelsius, Envirotainer, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Softbox Systems Limited, Deutsche Post AG and Fedex, among other domestic and global players

Temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical market are expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.90% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6.93 billion by 2027. The rising research and development program is a driving factor for the temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical market growth.

The growing demand along with rising consumption of perishable products will help impact the temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing growth in the pharmaceutical industry, high adoption of new high performance convection systems, developing technology and reusable packaging along with increasing usage in the transport of medicines, clinical trial distribution products, donor organs, blood transfers and rising focus of manufacturer to use reusable packaging containers are also expected to progress the market growth. In addition, rising growth of new drugs and therapies such as stem cells, r-proteins and monoclonal antibodies along with pharmaceutical materials which have raised the demand for cold chain packaging system and will further cater various new opportunities that will lead to the growth of the temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Strict rules & regulations formulated by government agency and lack of awareness regarding the benefits will hamper the growth of the temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

By Type (Active Systems, Passive Systems),

Product (Insulated shippers, Insulated Containers, Refrigerants, Others),

Application (Frozen, Chilled, Ambient),

End User (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Others)

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

