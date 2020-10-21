Temperature Sensor Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2020-2026

As per reports, global temperature sensor market could cross USD 9 billion in annual remunerations by 2026.Temperature sensors have also witnessed considerable adoption in the oil and gas sector owing to their use in production, extraction, distribution as well as the refining of oil, gases, and petrochemicals.

With economic improvement among people in both developed and developing nations, there has been an evident increase in the adoption of electronic devices and appliances such as microwaves, air conditioners, battery chargers, and refrigerators, especially in the emerging countries. The higher purchasing power has led to an enhancement in the standard of living, driving the demand for advanced, smart appliances with components like temperature sensors.

The integration of Internet of Things with these electronic devices to obtain real-time temperature information will support the demand for the components in the coming years. IoT is used in various consumer electronics and smart home devices and the developments in IoT will allow multi-sensor integration, which will support various measurements in a single sensor package.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3469

Over the years, the automotive industry has registered notable gains due to the growing demand for different types of vehicles as a result of the improved lifestyle of people in both developed as well as developing regions. Thermistor contact sensors in the engine control units as well as exhausts are widely used in vehicles.

These sensors offer high-temperature sensing capacities with a cost-effective, robust design system. The recent emergence of e-vehicles due to the need to control environment degradation has supported the demand for temperature sensors all the more.

The prevailing coronavirus pandemic has magnified the demand for temperature sensors due to the increasing need to regularly check the body temperature of the patients. Non-contact temperature sensors in particular have gained enormous growth opportunities in the healthcare industry owing to the growing use of infrared technology in temperature monitoring systems used towards the diagnosis of COVID-19.

Many medical device companies are working towards developing contact-less, reliable temperature checking machines. For instance, in August 2020, CORE- a venture of greenTEG AG- a Switzerland based engineering firm developed a wearable device that constantly measures the core body temperature on the go. A small temperature sensor, about the size of 1.5 dominoes can be mounted in various ways.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Temperature Sensor Market. They are as follows:

ABLIC Inc, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, ams AG, Analog Devices, Inc, Dwyer Instruments, Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc, ifm electronic gmbh, Kongsberg Maritime, Littelfuse, Inc, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, OMEGA Engineering, On Semiconductor, Pyromation, ROHM CO., LTD, Sensata Technologies, Inc, Sensirion AG Switzerland, Siemens, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TOREX SEMICONDUCTOR LTD, Vishay

To meet the high market demand, temperature sensor manufacturers are working towards developing novel technologies to meet the changing demands of the consumers as well as to achieve a competitive edge. For example, in 2018, Crowcon introduced a high- temperature sensor that allows the detection of H 2 S in the oil and gas sector in the Middle East.

Rising instances of digitalization in the manufacturing industry across Germany is one of the major factors supporting regional industrial development. Companies present in the region are working towards using advanced automation processes to enhance their manufacturing and improve competitiveness against other countries such as China. Consistent industrial advancement in Europe will bolster temperature sensor requirements.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/3469

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Temperature Sensor Market, By Product (Revenue, Shipments)

4.1. Key trends, by product

4.2. Contact

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.2.2. Temperature sensor ICs

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.2.3. Resistive temperature detector

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.2.4. Thermistors

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.2.5. Thermocouple

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.2.6. Bimetallic temperature sensor

4.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.3. Non-contact

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.3.2. Infrared

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.3.3. Fiber-optics

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 5. Temperature Sensor Market, By Output (Revenue, Shipments)

5.1. Key trends, by output

5.2. Analog

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3. Digital

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.2. Single channel

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.3. Multi-channel

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 6. Temperature Sensor Market, By Application (Revenue, Shipments)

6.1. Key trends, by application

6.2. Chemical

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.3. Oil & gas

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.4. Consumer electronics

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.5. Healthcare

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.6. Automotive

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/industry-analysis/temperature-sensor-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com