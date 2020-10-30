Ten capital cities are showing an upward trend in syndrome

Data from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) suggests that severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) cases in 10 Brazilian capitals are on a strong or moderate upward trend. The syndrome is one of the consequences of severe Covid-19, which accounts for more than 97% of cases. According to Fiocruz’s InfoGripe Bulletin, Aracaju (SE), Florianópolis (SC), Fortaleza (CE), João Pessoa (PB), Macapá (AP), Maceió (AL) and Salvador (BA) are likely to increase cases between 95% and 75% %.

In these cities the signal is that the syndrome should grow very strongly in the coming weeks. In Belém (PA), São Luís (MA) and São Paulo (SP) the trend is moderate in the long term and somewhat stabilized in the short term.

The perception is related to the long-term trend (six weeks) and the analysis was carried out on the basis of the numbers of epidemiological week 43, October 18-24. In the cities of Belém, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, João Pessoa, Macapá, Salvador and São Luís, the upward signs have been observed weekly for a month.

Nationally, the observed scenario of SRAG cases is pointing downwards, although the occurrences are still considered to be very high. Fiocruz said the number of deaths caused by the disease in the country is at risk. According to an international definition, reported deaths from the syndrome take into account the occurrence of fever. More than 87,700 patients have died with these symptoms in Brazil since the pandemic began.

However, if one looks at the cases without a fever, the number is even more telling and exceeds 130,000. The data from the two scenarios show alarming growth compared to previous years. In 2019 there were fewer than 4,000 fatal cases of SRAG on record.

Number of Covids in Brazil

According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), 159,477 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 in Brazil by Thursday (29). In one day, 508 deaths were confirmed. The total number of contaminated patients is 5,516,658 and only 22,282 new patients have been enrolled in the last 24 hours.

