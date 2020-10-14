Ten lawyers abandoned the proceedings because of poor sanitary conditions in the Pombal Society room

Ten lawyers called off a drug trafficking trial on Wednesday in protest of the “unsatisfactory conditions” in the Teatro-Cine de Pombal auditorium, where the hearing was broadcast due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Lusa Mapril Bernardes, one of the 13 attorneys present, the auditorium “does not have sufficient space to carry out her work with dignity for the practice of the profession”.

Although the presiding judge of the case in question had been made aware of the alleged lack of conditions, the judge decided to continue the trial as he believed it possible to conduct it.

“There was one colleague who got up and left, and the rest of them went with her except for three lawyers,” revealed Mapril Bernardes.

Unofficial lawyers were contacted to allow the trial with 21 defendants to continue. According to Mapril Bernardes, however, they “sympathized” with those absent because they agreed to the alleged lack of space.

“Today is an important day in the advocacy’s struggle for the dignity of the profession,” said Mapril Bernardes.

The presiding judge of the Comarca de Leiria, Carlos Oliveira, told the Lusa Agency that he was “surprised” by the position of the lawyers, claiming that the room was “sanitary” and that there was an approved contingency plan with a specific addendum included for use in judgments.

Carlos Oliveira said that “26 seats were available for lawyers, each with an individual table, absolutely identical to those used in the courtroom of the Leiria Palace of Justice”.

“It is not maximum comfort, but we do not live under normal circumstances so it is reasonable for anyone to make a sacrifice,” said the judge.

The judge also announced that another location is being investigated for conducting large-scale legal proceedings outside the Leiria Court by renting the ExpoSalão auditorium in Batalha.

“We tried to find the best solutions and we don’t even think about the cost. But there are no options,” he said.

In a memo published on their site, the Portuguese Bar Association (OA), having already heard of the events, declares that it has officiated “the Supreme Council of Justice and the General Directorate of Justice Administration” to ensure the safety and security of the working conditions of lawyers in the Comarca de Leiria “.

“Since there are no conditions in Leiria for a trial with so many parties, this process has” shifted to auditoriums in Batalha and Pombal, which are “unable to carry out the lawyers’ work,” the press release said. .

“In the auditorium seats of these auditoriums, lawyers were made available who were seated on a cinema-type chair with their legs leaning against the front chair, and with a tiny table with a 55 cm x 45 cm tabletop that was placed on the side between Rows of chairs is placed “.

The situation prevents attorneys from “taking notes with the seriousness of handling a 20-volume case that requires analysis of many documents during the trial,” the statement said

“Despite the fact that the representatives have indicated that their constituents would only accept to be represented by them, the presiding judge of the collective has determined the immediate appointment of unofficial defense lawyers for all defendants who now have no defense lawyer in the room.” Note.