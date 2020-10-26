Teresa Guilherme surprised fans by revealing her boyfriend live – a boil



65-year-old Teresa Guilherme revealed details of her intimacy during Big Brother’s final gala on Sunday October 25th.

In a conversation with competitor Zena, the moderator found that her “friend” was very curious about the “Madeiran”. “I got home and had this surprise,” he shot as a joke.

What is certain is that the comment did not go unnoticed and aroused the curiosity of the fans of the reality show on the fourth channel.

“It was a joke. It was all written in the script,” he told Vidas and refused to comment. “It’s my personal life so I’m not going to talk.”

The presenter surprised the audience.

With regard to love life, Teresa Guilherme was always characterized by the greatest discretion. The 2011 romance with actor João Ricardo was one of the most popular.

In April last year, the communicator had an unusual moment when she mentioned that the “pee” were also quarantined. “My pee has passed like everyone else who is closed alone at home. Imagine what the pee should look like for people who are closed with their husbands and friends”.

