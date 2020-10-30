Terrorist kills three in the basilica of Nice – Welt

An Islamic terrorist stabbed three people in the Notre-Dame de Nice basilica in southern France on Thursday. At least one of the victims was beheaded by the attacker, a 21-year-old Tunisian immigrant who came to Europe a little over a month ago and has no known links to radical groups. The terrorist was shot by the police and is in hospital. The attack took place around 9 a.m. (one hour in Lisbon) shortly after the basilica opened its doors. Inside were few worshipers and the sexton, who was the first to be attacked. The other victims are a Septuagenarian who was beheaded while praying and a woman in her thirties. This last victim, who was badly injured, was still able to escape from the basilica and seek help in a cafe where he died. Police said at least one of the victims had been beheaded, despite conflicting information this Thursday about whether it was the elderly woman or the sexton. The police arrived at the scene in a few minutes and shot the terrorist in the church. While he was being watched, the man repeatedly shouted “Allah is great,” revealed the mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi, who could not hide his uprising. “Enough! It is time for France to get rid of this Islamofascism once and for all,” he said. The terrorist was identified as Brahim Aoussaoui, 21, of Tunisian nationality. He arrived in Lampedusa, Italy on a boat with refugees on September 21 The asylum application was denied and asked to leave the country, but the authorities lost track.

Attack on the French consulate in Jeddah

A man was arrested this Thursday after stabbing a security officer at the French consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This attack was motivated by the recent uprising against France in the Islamic world over the defense of the Mohammed cartoons.

Man threatens police and is killed in Avignon

About two hours after the attack in Nice, a man threatened police officers in Montfavet, just outside Avignon, with a knife and was shot. Initially, this was believed to be another attack, but authorities rejected this hypothesis, saying that the man was suffering from psychiatric problems.

Revolt against France in the Islamic world

This Thursday’s attack comes at a time of great tension between France and the Islamic world as the controversial caricatures of Muhammad led to the attack on ‘Charlie Hebdo’ in 2015. The controversy exploded after Professor Samuel Paty was beheaded two weeks ago for showing the cartoons in a class.

President Emmanuel Macron at the time launched a vehement defense of secularism and freedom of expression in France, including the right to publish the prophet’s cartoons, which sparked a wave of revolt in the Islamic world, with demonstrations in several countries.

One of the most critical was the Turkish PR, Tayyip Erdogan, who called for a boycott of French products and denounced a “new crusade” against Islam. Woman who continues to fuel the mood.

details

“France attacked”

President Emmanuel Macron said France has been attacked again for its values ​​and guarantees that the French will “not give in to terror”.

Maximum warning

The government placed the maximum alert on terrorism and doubled the number of police and military officers on the streets

Suspects arrested

Police arrested two other men armed with knives in Sartrouville and Lyon on Thursday.