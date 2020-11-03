That the test for Covid-19 is no excuse. CDC determines which positives can take part in the surveys – Executive Digest

Anyone who recently tested positive for Covid-19 can still personally vote, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Even if the citizen is “sick or quarantined,” they can vote in the elections that take place this Tuesday, the federal agency said in an announcement published on Sunday.

However, the CDC noted that everyone, including those potentially infectious, “must take steps to protect election officials and other voters”.

The guidelines for positive Covid-19 voters are almost the same as recommendations for everyone else: wear a mask, stay away, and wash or disinfect your hands before and after the vote.

“You must also inform election officials that you are sick or quarantined when you arrive at the polling station,” warns the CDC, adding that the voter “must check with local authorities for further guidance.”

For anyone wanting to vote in person, the CDC recommends following the rules to ensure safety. “The better prepared you are, the lower the risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19,” the agency affirmed.

The number of new coronavirus infections recently hit record levels in the United States. The CDC had more than 565,000 cases last week.

States with the largest virus outbreaks include Illinois (44,570 cases last week as of this writing), Texas (42,480), Wisconsin (32,506), California (28,505), Florida (28,149), Michigan (21,794) and Ohio (20,885).

Many of these places are battlefield states, which means the dispute between President Donald Trump and the Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden is particularly close.