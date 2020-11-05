The 13th is reduced for those who had a suspended employment contract

In 2020, the 13th salary will be cut for those whose contracts have been suspended or their working hours and salary cut due to Provisional Measure 936 as one of the federal government’s economic measures during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, around 7 million suspension agreements had been concluded by August 31.

In this case, the beneficiary can receive up to 50% less than the original amount. This is because the thirteenth is calculated by dividing the salary for 12 months and multiplying by the number of months in which the employee has provided services for more than 15 days. With the measure, however, the months in which the contract is canceled are excluded from the calculation.

For example, an employee who receives R $ 4,000 per month and whose contract has been suspended for six months instead of earning R $ 4,000 in the 13th, earns R $ 2,000. The longer the contract is suspended, the lower the benefit amount.

Also read: Didn’t you receive the R $ 300 emergency aid installments? Learn to argue

When the MP was launched on April 1st, it was only possible to suspend the contract for two months. As the pandemic spread, the federal government also increased this limit. First for four months and now, more recently, for six months.

As for the reduction in working hours and wages, the 13th will only be affected if the reduction occurs in the month in which benefits are received. This means that those with reduced hours or wages will receive less in December.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas