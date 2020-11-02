The 19-year-old PE teacher has only eaten chicken nuggets and french fries since she was 4

A 19 year old girl from the UK has only eaten two things in the past 15 years: chicken nuggets and french fries.

Rebecca Giddins, a native of Northamptonshire, UK, reveals that she has eaten over 87,000 nuggets in her lifetime, which is undoubtedly her favorite food. The young woman confessed again this year that she had learned how to use cutlery.

“For as long as I can remember, seeing other food has made me sick. I can’t even pick it up or give it to others,” he said, quoted by the Daily Mirror.

Rebecca still ate chocolate and yogurt until she was four when she started eating chicken nuggets, but after that she gave in to breaded pieces of chicken and french fries, which were the only things she could endure.

Only now, 15 years later, did the young sports teacher Rebecca Giddins eat fruit, vegetables, sausage and even cheese for the first time, all with the help of a hypnotherapist.

“I was a little skeptical about hypnotherapy, but so far it has worked. I’ve tried two to three new things a day since the first session and my goal is to be able to eat a roast,” he said.