The 20-year-old was found dead in the dormitory. Had tested positive for Covid-19 – World

A 20-year-old girl was found dead Thursday in her dorm in Indiana, United States, after testing positive for Covid-19. The information was broadcast by the American television NBC.

It was the young woman’s own brother who used Twitter to spread the news of death.

Our hearts are shaken. My cute sister Bethany died while sleeping in her dormitory Thursday night. She was 20. She was COVID-19 positive. The cause of death was pulmonary embolism – the result of a blood clot – which is widely recognized as the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. pic.twitter.com/w6ky17Ra8v

– Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) November 3, 2020

According to the autopsy, the cause of death was pulmonary embolism, which occurs when the pulmonary arteries are blocked by a blood clot, with Covid-19 contributing to the result.

A few days before her death, Bethany Nesbitt was admitted to the hospital emergency room because of an oxygen failure. On Twitter, the young woman’s brother said at the time that Bethany would most likely have Covid-19 but that he appeared to be recovering as she returned to her dorm room to fulfill her quarantine.

On October 28, Bethany, who had asthma, told the family that she had not had a fever for more than 24 hours and that oxygen levels had returned to normal. Two days later she was found dead in the room.