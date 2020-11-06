The 3rd edition of Micuim brings the character to Vasques, the father of Rango

Rango, the hungriest of the characters in the comics, ends 50 years of belly snoring when Brazil returns to the hunger menu. To celebrate half a century of Pindaíba, Micuim spoke to the child’s father: the caricaturist, illustrator and comic artist Edgar Vasques (71), 53 of whom were dedicated to the drawing board. Erico Verissimo, author of the preface to the first of Rango’s 17 books in 1974, classified Edgar Vasques as a kind of comic by Josué de Castro. This is our third edition interview.

On four delicious pages – illustrated with caricatures of the respondent made especially for Micuim by a heavyweight team – Edgar questions the humor that beats the weakest that is so common in Brazil and examines the role of three centuries of slavery as an engine of Bolsonarism. tells and narrates the priceless persecution of censorship he suffered in the 1970s when he published in O Pasquim. All because Rango ate the three pigeons that illustrated a roasted piece of propaganda from the military regime that turned into a police case.

Tribute to Henfil

Micuim also brings three pages of homage to Henfil (1944-1988), a rebellious and troubled genius who, alongside the Cemitério dos dos of the dictatorship and its followers in O Pasquim, faced undead with immortal creations such as Os Fradinhos, Zeverino, Graúna and Francisco Orellana goat by Caboclo Mamadô. Cartoonists and journalists refer to the legacy of the child prodigy who first brought the drought, poverty and injustice of the Northeast to comics.

We disprove that old, moldy idea that graphic humor is not a woman’s thing, and present three more girls who are beasts of the line.

Micuim also reveals firsthand the letter from Centrão demanding a ransom for his hostage Brazil. Since the elections in the United States are the topic of the week, the monthly exclusive received and publishes the dialogue between Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump, which began shortly before the election of the president by the Americans. And the Belgian cartoonist Luc Descheemaeker comes by fooling Trump with his brilliant series.

Voter handbook

In the Voter Manual, our experts explain what goes on in the election campaign and what can happen in local elections. You return to the load in the Textou section and analyze the pains of Brazilian politics from the funniest angle. Benito Adolfo also returns with his National Socialist column in this issue.

All of this without counting the great cartoonists, cartoonists, and cartoonists from all over the country who work with Micuim. Check Who’s in Micuim # 3!

ADÃO ITURRUSGARAI | ALEXANDRE BECK | ALLAN SIEBER | ALISSON | AROEIRA | AYRTON CENTENO | BENETT | CARLOS CASTELO | DANIEL KONDO | EDGAR VASQUES | ERNANI SSÓ | FABIANE LANGONA | FABIO ZIMBRES | FERNANDES | FRAGA | GILMAR FRAGA | NECK | HELÔ D´ANGELO | JOTA CAMELO | KATIA MARKO | KAYSER | LAERTE | LUC DESCHEEMAEKER | LUCIANO LIMA | LUIS FERNANDO VERISSIMO | MÁRIO GOULART | RAFAEL CORRÊA | RAFAEL SICA | ORLANDO PEDROSO | PIETRO | SAMANTA FLÔOR | TÂNIA MEINERZ | UBERTI | VECENTE

Dont miss it. Now walk in your bladder, take the micuim, and pierce other people’s bladders.

