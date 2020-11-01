The 97-year-old woman is the first death of Covid-19 in Madeira – Cm ao Minuto

Madeira recorded the first death from covid-19 today. As a 97-year-old woman hospitalized at Funchal Hospital, she briefed the regional health secretariat about the archipelago.

“It is with regret and sadness that we report the death of a patient with Covid-19 in the Autonomous Region of Madeira,” says the Madeira government in the information published and expresses its “deep condolences to the bereaved family”.

The same document stated in the Regional Secretariat that it was a 97-year-old woman “who was stationed in the multipurpose Covid-19 ward at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital with several related comorbidities”.