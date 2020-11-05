The adequacy of the calculation of unemployment benefit to reduce the guarantee period goes into effect today – Executive Digest

The diploma, which adapts the formula for calculating unemployment benefit, taking into account the reduction in the guarantee period for access to this support foreseen in the supplementary state budget, comes into force this Thursday.

The document, already published in Diário da República, allows the adjustment of the formula for calculating unemployment benefit in situations of shortening the guarantee period and the temporary suspension of the exclusive rights in situations of self-employment based on the amount of unemployment benefit.

Unemployment benefit rules provide a 360 day guarantee (ie discount period) to receive this benefit. In the supplementary state budget, however, this period is at least 180 days.

According to the new rules, “the daily allocated amount of unemployment benefit corresponds to the net reference remuneration, which is calculated on the basis of the reference remuneration defined by R / (30 xn), where R represents the total remuneration recorded since the start of the reference period up to the day before Unemployment and the number of months to which they relate. “

In situations of creating one’s own employment using the global amount of unemployment benefit, “the obstacle to accumulating activity with another normally paid activity, as stated in Article 34, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree 220/2006 of November 3rd in its current version, ”he says.

The planned suspension “must not exceed 12 months and must be applied for at the responsible employment office, stating the respective reasons,” he adds.

According to the document, this suspension applies to situations that occurred between April 1 and December 31, 2020 and this period can be extended by order of the member of the government responsible for social security.

The suspension period, during which the accumulation of activities occurs, does not count towards the count of the three years in which the beneficiaries are obliged to maintain the job created with the global amount of unemployment benefit, but is also read in the diploma.