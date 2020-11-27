The adventures of the wizard of Maigret

Maniacal writing has always distinguished Georges Simenon. With his obsession he overshadowed the producers of literary assembly lines such as Honore de Balzac or Alexandre Dumas. Between breakfast and lunch he wrote stories of over 50 pages. It would take Thomas Mann months. Posterity also owes the figure of a less spectacular investigator named Joseph Torrence to the immense, if not outrageous, productivity of Commissioner Maigret’s author. His adventures first appeared in a volume in this country.

After the end of his professional career, the former criminal police inspector founded a renowned agency of private investigators called Agence O., in which he dealt with sensitive and sensitive matters. Before that, he acted as Maigret’s aide and practically assisted him as his right hand. Somehow, though, he looks like a copy of his former boss, for instance when it comes to pipe smoking or supposedly congenital phlegm.

The Torrence sniffer is “a carefree giant of a man in his forties, very well groomed and well fed”. The sniffer dog has no reason to worry about his future, because his business is going well, even if he faces a difficult situation in one of his first cases. A young woman breaks into his office and begs him to keep the documents of his father, who works as a notary. From that point on, the plot unfolds the way you know Simenon’s thrillers. Ironic scenes mix with realistic passages and cabaret insertions. Once again the artist proves to be a master of character analysis in these prose pieces.

Of course, he shamelessly indulges in sloppiness in terms of style. Its sentence structure, including dialogue, is often pennal-like. Real Simenon fans shouldn’t be bothered by such shortcomings, because fans who appreciate this cult teller place little value on grammatical perfection or aesthetic flights of fancy. You’re mainly interested in Edgar Wallace’s concentrated tension. From this point of view they are not threatened with disappointment anywhere, because the author creates the typical Simenon feeling in the six stories about the investigator, which usually leads to feelings of addiction.

Only the story “The Man Behind the Looking Glass” was once available in German, but is considered out of print. The other stories are out for the first time, but they don’t represent the end of the flag pole. Eight more original prints of the Agence O. issue have been announced for the future. It can be hoped that the translation will again be provided by Susanne Röckel, who has already brilliantly translated the works of Antonia S. Byatt.

The Swiss Kampa Verlag has recently earned the credit of publishing previously unpublished or forgotten Simenon texts. It is important to take off our hats in the face of this editorial risk, especially when considering the declining sales figures in bookstores. The readers who have completed the experiment deserve just as much admiration.