The Alcoitão School of Health has three cases of Covid-19

The Alcoitão Higher School of Health registered three positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. These are three students who got infected outside of the school context.

After positive tests, 50 students and teachers were tested and the class was sent home in isolation.

At the moment we still need to know the results of 10 of the 50 tests performed.