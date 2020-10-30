The American retail giant is temporarily removing guns from the shelves – Executive Digest

The US retail giant Walmart has decided to temporarily remove guns and ammunition from the shelves, a spokesman for the chain said on Thursday.

The preventive measure was taken five days after a tense US presidential election and after violent protests in Philadelphia that resulted in looting and imprisonment by local police following the death of a black citizen.

“We have seen isolated movements of social unrest and, as we have done several times in the past few years, removed guns and ammunition from the shelves for safety reasons,” said the Walmart spokesman, who sells half of its stores.

The same measure was taken by the distribution chain last summer during the demonstrations that followed the death of the African-American George Floyd in police custody.

The decision will also be made on the eve of a presidential election in a tense context, and President Donald Trump has stated on several occasions that if he is defeated, he will refuse to peacefully relinquish power.

In central Washington, the capital of the United States, several buildings have already begun barricading doors and windows with plywood to await possible protests after election night.