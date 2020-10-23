The Angolan government is increasing the fines for those who do not use masks or break the fence world

The Angolan government changed the rules of the disaster situation 15 days after the last decree came into force and decided to increase fines for those who do not wear a face mask or break the sanitary fences.

The previous decree, which has been in force since October 8, provided for measures that should last 30 days, but also required a permanent assessment of the epidemiological situation and, if necessary, an adjustment of the measures, which was done this Friday in Luanda, the Minister of Luanda , justified was the state and chief of staff of President Adão de Almeida.

The new measures, which will come into effect from 00:00 on October 24th, also for a period of 30 days until November 22nd, aim to “avoid uncontrolled situations due to the reduction in the hospital’s ability to react”, taking this into account in the last 15 days, around a third of all cases of infection with the new coronavirus were reported.

The mandatory use of a mask remains, but there is an increase in fines for non-use or incorrect use, ranging from a value between 5,000 and 10,000 kwanzas (6.4 to 12.8 euros) to 10,000 to 15,000 kwanzas (12.8 euros) up to 19.2 euros).

According to the minister, the “compulsory civic reminder” is now particularly recommended between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am.

The national fence is also retained and there is now a recommendation to “strengthen control of land borders”.

Sanitary fences in provinces or municipalities that citizens were allowed to enter and leave as long as they presented a negative Covid-19 test are now only allowed for “professional groups”, including entry and exit of goods and services, and humanitarian aid or entry – and patient exit.

Violation of the provincial or municipal sanitary fence ranges from 250,000 to 350,000 kwanzas (321 to 450 euros), Adão de Almeida added.