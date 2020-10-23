The Argentine judiciary eliminates the increased human trafficking in the

In the same month that marks the fifth anniversary of the murder of transvestite militant Diana Sacayán, the Argentine court decided not to consider the number of travesticides in this case. The characterization of the crime in the conviction had been an historic judgment in Argentina as it was the first to recognize the heightened hatred of gender identity.

The ruling on the trial of Gabriel David Marino, delivered in the 4th Oral Criminal Court in Buenos Aires, sentenced him to life imprisonment for the crime of murder, which qualified for hatred of gender identity and gender-based violence. In reviewing the judgment, the National Chamber of Cassation alleged lack of evidence of hatred of gender identity and viewed the crime as feminicide only. The verdict maintains the defendant’s life sentence.

This week, two extraordinary appeals were filed in the Supreme Court to appeal the decision, both by the prosecutor’s office and the prosecutor’s office. The latter underscores the importance of describing a hate crime or prejudice. “We are not confronted with the individual behavior of a transphobic or transodic subject, but with a complex social structure that puts transvestites in a particularly vulnerable position in the face of deadly violence,” argued representatives of the ministry.

Lawyer Luciana Sánchez, representative of Diana’s activist and brother Say Sacayán, says this will be a difficult process. “If the life sentence is upheld, there is a greater chance that they will reject that objection. The discussion now is precisely about punishment: it is the same as he will definitely be sentenced to life imprisonment or, if possible, others Asking questions about punishment, “emphasizes.

“We must view this dispute as a projection for the future. It is extremely difficult because the times of justice are not the times of the transvestite and the transcollective.”

Read also: The Struggle of Trans Women in the Brazilian Armed Forces

Delay of justice against travesticides

In 2019, the National LGBT Hate Crime Observatory revealed 177 deaths in Argentina caused by hatred for sexual orientation, identity and / or gender expression. 64% of the victims were trans women (transvestites, transsexuals and transgender) and 6% of trans men.

The judiciary still does not recognize the rights of trans people – in many cases they do not even respect gender identity – so there is little official data showing any exact numbers of violence against the community.

After the crime, Diana’s activist and brother Say Sacayán set up the Judicial Commission for Diana and spent more than two years building evidence of the travesticide hypothesis.

“Cassação’s decision erases Diana’s transvestite identity,” he says, noting that Marino’s defense rests on the fact that he has “publicly shown affection for Diana by caresses and kisses on the mouth.” “To show affection, they don’t think he might be transphobic. That’s the difference between a cis woman and a transvestite. We had hours of in-depth discussion in the commission on cis-man relationships with transvestites,” he says .

The sentence [por travesticídio] came to repair this historic violence

Justice paradigm

The laws that support the justification for the tightening of travesticide are two major advancements in legislation in Argentina. Law No. 26,743 on Gender Identity, which allowed many people, including Diana Sacayán, to obtain a new document corresponding to their identity. And the amendment of the Criminal Code by Law No. 26.791, Item 4, which includes hatred of sexual orientation, gender identity and their expression as an aggravating factor in murders. Both were sanctioned in 2012.

“It was a revolution in the legal community because point four was never applied. The lawyers said that transphobia was not criminalized. That is why we have highlighted point four in the criminal code,” said Sánchez the public ministry in criminal investigations had no action record to address this distinguish and process discriminatory reasons.

You might also be interested in: Porto Alegre has record transcendants for the legislation

“The Cassação decision expresses precisely this ignorance. It is also important to understand that this type of recognition incurs costs for judicial operators. The Chamber of Cassation did not want to pay but wanted to be rejected by the victims rather than by their colleagues and superiors,” he concludes The lawyer.

The laws are. What is shown is that they don’t want to apply it.

For Sánchez, the stigmatization of justice towards transvestites and transpopulations is just as historical as the treatment in the media, which builds up a negative visual language and is removed from concrete reality. In Argentina, the average life expectancy of this social group is 35 to 40 years, which is compounded by the impunity of crimes against the community.

There are countless reports of police violence, armed causes and arbitrary arrests. “Many Companions were afraid of going to court in Diana’s trial. This is very important. It shows how justice treats transvestites and trans people,” says Say.

Trans quota and Diana’s legacy

Diana Sacayán pushed for the world’s first job vacancy law, sanctioned a month before her murder. After years of waiting, the conquest became a decree in early September this year. The Argentine government has determined that 1% of vacancies in the public sector must be aimed at transvestites, transgender and transsexuals.

Nancy Sena is the municipal diversity coordinator in the city of Moreno, Buenos Aires province and part of the Federal Front that brings militants from across the country together to band together for the transaction quota, and points out that this is the first time the state it becomes responsible for what is referred to as a travesticide and social transfemicide – the systematic exclusion of this population.

“The state had to be the first to respond because the state is responsible,” says Sena. “Since they were small, they drive us out of our homes. We have no access to studies, health, housing, family, love and everything that many straight people can access. It used to be unthinkable that a woman like me in a position was. Public. “

Find out more: How transgender people live in India, where the “third gender” is legally recognized

The bill, despite its entry into force in 2015, has been frozen for almost the entire term of office of Mauricio Macri’s government. Now with a national character, the Trans Quota Act adds another step towards recognizing violence and structural exclusion of identities. In that sense, the travesticide ruling would be a case of historical redress, a first legal step to recognize the violence plagued by the transvestite, transsexual and transgender populations.

“What is not mentioned does not exist,” affirmed Sena. “Governors, lawmakers and MPs should start legislating with the Constitution instead of ruling with the Bible. So let’s move to real inclusion around the world.”

Understand the case

On October 13, 2015, Diana Sacayán’s body was found in her own apartment in Buenos Aires. According to the investigation, her hands and feet were tied and 27 injuries to her body were counted, 13 of which were considered stab wounds. According to the judgment, this shows “indications that they have been the victims of an act of high levels of violence”. Scissors and a hammer were also found on the scene.

Gabriel David Marino was Diana’s partner. In addition to the fingerprints that matched Marino in the apartment, the genetic material on Diana’s nails was identified as his. Forensic scientists estimate that there was at least one other person at the time of the crime. The authorities are offering a reward of AR $ 500,000 for obtaining information on the as-yet-unidentified co-author of the crime.

In 2018, the defendant was sentenced to life imprisonment as a co-author of the murder of Diana Sacayán for crimes of hatred of gender identity and gender-based violence. The verdict was global news given the unprecedented recognition of hate crimes against the transvestite, transsexual and transgender communities.

Edition: Marina Duarte de Souza