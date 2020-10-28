The Argentine judiciary is eliminating the number of travesticides

In the same month that transvestite leader Diana Sacayán’s five-year performance was accomplished, the Argentine judiciary decided not to consider the number of travesticides in this case. The characterization of the crime in the conviction used to be a historic judgment in the country because it was the first to recognize the heightened hatred of gender identity.

The verdict of Gabriel David Marino in the 4th criminal court in Buenos Aires sentenced him to an unlimited term of murder for murder of gender identity and gender-based violence. In its review of the fall, the National House of Chamber alleged that the gender identity hate crime was a lack of problems and viewed it solely as a femicide. The fall sustains the defendant’s life sentence.

This week extraordinary funds were made available by the prosecution and the public ministry to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. The prosecutor emphasizes the importance of qualifying a crime of hate and harm: “We are not confronted with the individual behavior of a transphobic or transoding subject, but with a complex social framework that puts transvestites in a position of particular vulnerability. Fatal Violence “, argue the organ’s representatives.

Famous Luciana Sánchez, representative of Diana’s activist and heroine Say Sacayán, says this will be a difficult process. “As the perpetual sentence is upheld, there are more opportunities to decline the appeal. The discussion now turns to punishment: if you are the same, it will be you, once you are sentenced to perpetual imprisonment it is possible to ask other questions regarding to face the punishment “, apunta.

“We have to see this dispute as a project for the future. It is very difficult because the times of the Justicia are not the times of the transvestite and the transcollective.”

Relapse into justice against travesticides

In 2019, the National Observatory on Crimes of LGBT Hate reports that in Argentina, 177 women were caused by hate crimes or sexual orientation, identity and gender expression, as 64% of the victims were trans women (transvestites, transsexuals). and transgender) and 6% trans men.

La Justicia does not recognize the rights of the transitional population – in many cases they do not respect gender identity – so there is little official data showing any exact numbers of violence against their community.

The activist Say Sacayán, at the root of his sister’s murder, created Diana’s Comisión Justicia, which relied on human rights defenders and lawyers. For more than a year I have been building evidence of travesticide hypotheses.

“Casación’s decision blurs Diana’s transvestite identity,” he says, noting that Marino’s defense is based on the fact that he has “public demonstrations of affection for Diana” with caresses and mouths. “To show affection, I don’t think it’s transodant. This is the difference between a cis woman and a transvestite. We spent hours in the committee discussing relationships between cis men and transvestites,” he says.

“The sentence [por travesticidio] Venia to repair this historic violence. “

Say Sacayan

Justice paradigm

The laws that aid the intensified trade in major legislative advances in Argentina: Law No. 26,743 on Gender Identity, whereby anyone, including Diana Sacayán, could have a new document corresponding to their identity; and the amendment of the Criminal Code by Act No. 26.791, Item 4, which includes hatred of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression as an aggravating factor in murders. Both were sanctioned in 2012.

“It was a revolution in the legal community because point 4 was never applied. The lawyers said that the transphobia was not criminalized. Then apuntábamos point 4 of the criminal code,” Sánchez emphasizes that the Ministerio Público is investigating the crime under a protocol with guidelines for measures to distinguish and analyze these discriminatory grounds.

“The Casación decision expresses precisely this lack of knowledge. We must also understand that judicial authorities incur costs for this type of recognition. The Chamber of Casillas in the payment that I want to pay: I would rather be rejected by the victims, by the their colleagues and superiors, “Abogada concluded.

Las leyes estn. What is shown is that you don’t want to apply it

Luciana Sánchez, overwhelmed

The Justicia’s stigma on the transvestite population and historical trans, as said by Say. “The communication media are supposed to prove and the same scars that the Justicia reproduced,” says Say about the construction of a negative visual language and far from concrete reality. In Argentina, the life expectancy of this social group is 35 to 40 years, which is compounded by the impunity of crimes against the community.

There are countless reports of police violence, armed causes and arbitrary arrests. “A lot of companies were afraid to go into court in Diana’s court. It’s very important. It shows how the Justicia comes into being through treating transvestites and trans people,” says Say.

Diana’s Legacy and Trans Group

Diana Sacayán promoted the first world law of the trans work group, which was sanctioned a month before her appointment. Back on the waiting list, on September 6th of this year, the conquest will take the form of a decree when the Argentine government determines that 1% of public sector jobs should be for transvestites, transgender and transsexuals. .

Nancy Sena is Moreno’s Urban Diversity Coordinator in Buenos Aires Province and part of the Federal Front that brings together militants from across the country on behalf of the Trans Working Group, and points out that this is the first time the state has done it responsible for what is called travesticidio and social transfemicidio – the systematic exclusion of this population.

“The state should be the first to give an answer because the state is responsible for it,” says Sena. “From Chicas they drive us out of our other houses. We have no access to studies, to health, to living space, to family, to love, to everything that heteronormal people can access. It used to be unthinkable that a woman like me was in public office. “

The legal project, although sanctioned in 2015, has been frozen for the entire tenure of Mauricio Macri. Now with a national character, the transitional labor law in Argentina is more of a step towards the recognition of violence and the structural exclusion of identities. With that in mind, the punishment for travesticide would be a case of historic redress, a first step in the legal framework to reconcile violence against transvestites, transsexuals and transgender genders.

“What is not mentioned does not exist,” says Sena. “Los gobernadores, legisladores y diputados, instead of gobernando con la Bible, deberían are pushing to legislate with the constitution. So we’re going to bring real inclusion all over the world.”

Understand the case

On October 13, 2015, Diana Sacayán’s body was found in her own department in Buenos Aires. According to an investigation, she had handcuffed the children and counted 27 injuries, of which 13 were considered wounds. In the scene we also found a brick and a hammer.

Gabriel David Marino was Diana’s occasional partner. In addition to digital in the department, the genetic material in Diana’s hands has been identified as Marinos Sendo. The ability shows that he was living for less than one person at the time of the crime. The Argentine government is offering a reward of AR $ 500,000 for those who provide information about the co-author of the identified crime.

Edition: Luiza Mançano