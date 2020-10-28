The bank valuation is slowing down. The uptrend hangs in September – Executive Digest

The median value of the bank’s valuation in September was the same as in the previous month: 1,128 euros. That number represents a year-over-year slowdown, with the rate of change falling from 7.0% in August to 5.8% in September, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE) released on Wednesday.

It should be noted that the number of bank appraisals in September 2020 was around 24,000, 3.0% more than in the same period last year.

INE also states that in September the median value of the bank valuation carried out on loan applications for the purchase of housing was set at 1,128 euros per square meter (euros / m2), which is the same as in August.

The largest increase compared to the previous month was recorded in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (3.2%). The greatest decrease was observed in the center (-1.4%). Compared to the same period last year, the median value of the ratings increased by 5.8%, with the greatest variation in the north (7.4%) and a single decrease in the autonomous region of Madeira (-0.2%).

In the reporting month, the average value of the bank valuation of apartments was 1,233 euros / m2, which corresponds to an increase of 7.1% compared to the previous month. The highest value was observed in the Algarve (1,507 euros / m2) and the lowest in

Alentejo (842 euros / m2). The north showed the most expressive growth (8.7%) and the autonomous region of the Azores the

one-time decrease (-2.4%).

Compared to the previous month, the valuation value decreased by 0.1%, with the Autonomous Region of Madeira showing the highest increase (3.4%) and the Autonomous Region of the Azores the largest increase (-4.5%). The median value of the valuation for T2 apartments rose by EUR 1 to EUR 1,253 / m2, while T3 fell by EUR 4 to EUR 1,120 / m2. Overall, these typologies made up 81.0% of the apartment evaluations carried out in September.

It should also be noted that the number of bank appraisals rose to 23,711 in September, 3.0% more than in the same period last year. Of these, 14,837 were apartments and 8,874 were houses. Compared to August, another 2,052 bank valuations were performed.